JIA commissions four new drainage bridges to combat flooding

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Juba International Airport has officially commissioned four new drainage bridges as part of a crucial effort to mitigate seasonal flooding, a persistent issue that has frequently disrupted airport operations during the rainy season.

Captain Dau Majak, General Manager of Juba International Airport, announced that this significant infrastructure upgrade aims to enhance safety and ensure smoother air traffic management.

He stated that the newly completed bridges are named Haas, China Camp, Dalbit, and Nyaing.

Speaking yesterday during the handover ceremony at the airport, Captain Majak emphasized the critical role these new structures will play.

“I believe this year Juba International Airport will not experience such flooding as in previous years,” Captain Majak stated confidently. He further elaborated on the long-term vision:

“We still have a lot of work to do. We still have plans on still open this and make more bridges so that we don’t experience such flooding around Juba International Airport.”

Majak underscored the paramount importance of these improvements for aviation safety.

“The importance of this is the safety of the aircraft, safety of people, and the security of these aircraft because we have had an accident some years back because of these floodings,” he recalled, highlighting the past risks posed by inundation.

The airport management confirmed that further plans to upgrade the airport’s infrastructure and bolster its flood resilience are already underway. Juba International Airport has faced repeated flooding incidents in recent years, often resulting in significant flight delays and diversions, impacting travel and trade.

Just last month, heavy rains led the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (SSCAA) to divert two commercial passenger aircraft from Juba International Airport to Entebbe International Airport in Uganda.

The aviation authority explained that the torrential downpour severely reduced visibility at the airport, rendering it unsafe for flights to land.

The commissioning of these new drainage bridges marks a proactive step by Juba International Airport to safeguard operations, enhance passenger safety, and ensure continued connectivity despite challenging weather conditions.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Former SPLM-IO Deputy Chairman Henry Odwar passes away at 78 Previous Post