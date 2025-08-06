Senior four exam results delayed, new release date announced

The National Minister of General Education announced that the 2024 Senior Four examination results, which were delayed from last month, are now expected to be released within the next two weeks.



Dr. Kuyok Abol Kuyok made the statement on Tuesday, August 5, after briefing Josephine Lagu Yanga, Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan and Chairperson of the Service Cluster, according to her office.

Accompanied by the Secretary General of the National Examination Council, Dr. Kuyok explained that the Ministry had secured the necessary funding to complete the examination process through close collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of South Sudan.

“Dr. Kuyok informed the Vice President that the Ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of South Sudan, had secured the necessary resources to finalize the examination process. The Senior Four results are expected to be released within the next two weeks,” the statement partially reads.

He acknowledged the delay, apologised on behalf of the Ministry, and assured the public that measures are being taken to prevent such delays in the future.

Dr. Kuyok also revealed that the government has approved a new fee for examination registration.

According to the statement from the Vice President’s office, this fee is intended to cover the rising costs of organizing exams nationwide, reflecting the growing number of candidates—a positive indicator of educational progress.

Meanwhile, it announced that the registration for the Primary Eight examinations is expected to begin soon, with official notices to be sent to education officials across all states.

The statement added that the revenue generated from these fees will directly support the examination process.

Vice President Josephine Lagu Yanga emphasized the importance of uninterrupted education services and directed the Ministry to ensure the academic calendar proceeds smoothly.

She also reaffirmed her commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening South Sudan’s education system.

