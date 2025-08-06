You are here: Home | News | Reginal | World News | Rwanda agrees to take up to 250 migrants from the US
Rwanda has said it will accept up to 250 migrants from the US in a deal agreed with President Donald Trump’s administration.
Under the scheme the deportees would be given “workforce training, health care, and accommodation to jump start their lives in Rwanda”, government spokesperson Yolande Makolo confirmed to the BBC.
A condition of the agreement was that Rwanda would have “the ability to approve each individual proposed for resettlement”, she added.
The White House has not commented on the deal directly but told the BBC it was constantly talking to countries “willing to assist us in removing the illegal aliens that [ex-President] Joe Biden” had allowed to “infiltrate” the US.
Murmurs of a deal between Rwanda and the US came out in May, after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was “actively searching” for a country to take some of what he described as the “some of the most despicable human beings”.
The Trump administration has been courting several African countries to accept deported migrants whose home countries have refused to take them back. Eswatini and South Sudan have recently accepted some, including deportees who are convicted criminals.
Ms Makolo told the BBC that Rwanda had gone ahead with the deal with the US because “nearly every Rwandan family has experienced the hardships of displacement”.
