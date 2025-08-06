Rwanda agrees to take up to 250 migrants from the US

Rwanda has said it will accept up to 250 migrants from the US in a deal agreed with President Donald Trump’s administration.

Under the scheme the deportees would be given “workforce training, health care, and accommodation to jump start their lives in Rwanda”, government spokesperson Yolande Makolo confirmed to the BBC.

A condition of the agreement was that Rwanda would have “the ability to approve each individual proposed for resettlement”, she added.

The White House has not commented on the deal directly but told the BBC it was constantly talking to countries “willing to assist us in removing the illegal aliens that [ex-President] Joe Biden” had allowed to “infiltrate” the US.