Panyijiar returns 20 stolen cattle to owners in Rumbek North

PANYIJIAR, UNITY STATE, (Eye Radio) – The Commissioner of Panyijiar in Unity State has arrested a cattle thief and returned 20 cattle to owners in Rumbek North in Lakes State, after seizing the livestock from armed men who raided them last week.

According to Rumbek North Commissioner Moses Maker Magok, armed youths from Panyijiar entered the area’s pastureland in the direction of Panom-achot Boma under Madol Payam and went away with 30 cows.

Commissioner Maker said a joint force comprising Panyijiar youths and security officers seized more than 20 of the cattle from the raiders and returned them to Rumbek North, while the other 10 are still missing.

He commended the determination of the neighboring communities to abide by resolutions of a previous peace agreement and live in peace among themselves.

“We are still respecting resolutions of the agreement signed sometimes back and that’s why some raided cattle are being returned to Rumbek North County. We are in harmony with the people of Unity State and traders from Panyijar and traders of Rumbek North are doing their business normally,” Maker said, after confirming the return of the livestock.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Panyijar County, Gabriel Majok Bol, explained that some criminals from the area had sneaked to Rumbek North to raid 30 cattle, but that his administration had managed to recover 20 cows among the stolen cattle.

“The criminals went to Rumbek North and brought like 30 cows, but we managed to capture (confiscate) 20 cows and I sent them back to their owners,” Majok said.

“If there is no peace, then there will be no way to return the raided cows. Panyijar county in Unity State and Lakes State has been at peace for years. We engage youths to embrace peace and not attack their counterparts.”

Commissioner Majok said his security forces have arrested one of the armed raiders while others are still hiding in the swamps of the border. He added that he is working to find the other 10 cows and return them to their owners.

