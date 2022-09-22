22nd September 2022
Second suspected Ebola death reported in Uganda

Author: BBC | Published: 32 mins ago

(Photo by World Health Organization).

In Uganda, it is believed a second person, a young child, has died of suspected Ebola in a hospital in the centre of the country, according to the local New Vision newspaper.

Tests are being conducted to confirm the cause of death.

Health officials say the deceased was one of 14 people admitted to hospital with Ebola-like symptoms.

Tests are also being conducted on six people who died of what locals have described as a strange illness earlier this month.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization confirmed Uganda’s first outbreak of the rare Sudan strain of Ebola in more than a decade.

