NBGs police find minor’s body near ARC office, arrest 46 workers

Police in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state said they are investigating 46 suspects in the raping and killing of an 11-year-old girl whose body was found dumped near the field office of ARC Resource Corporation.

The state Police Spokesperson Captain Guot Guot Akol told Eye Radio that, the body of minor Akon Thiec Dut was found 52 footsteps away from the field compound of ARC Company in Udhum residential area.

“On 20th, Tuesday we received a very shocking information about the body of a girl child found near ARC field compound at Odhom residential area,” said Guot Akol.

Her mother told the police that the minor ran away from home on Sunday after she had a misunderstanding with her brother.

She reportedly decided to go to Wedwil, but unfortunately, she didn’t reach her destination. Two days later, her body was discovered near the compound of the construction company.

After a postmortem examination was conducted at Aweil Civil Hospital, it was found that the girl was raped and killed.

The body was found about 52 footsteps away from the main gate of the company.

“It was found that the girl was raped first before she died. As a result, we opened a preliminary investigation against any person in that area to establish the facts behind her,” said official.

Captain Guot Guot Akol said the 46 suspects are mix nationalities, including two police officers who were guarding the facility and three of them are women.

Eye Radio could not immediately get a comment from the ARC company.

