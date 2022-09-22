Meet Lord G, the lord of rap music

Rapper Lord G is rated by many in South Sudan’s music industry as a music icon and one of the most talented rappers in Juba Arabic.

The Taran (lets go) hit-maker also known Gabriel saw a future in the music industry when he recorded his first song in 2011.

Speaking on the Eye Radio’s Sound Track Show, the Munuki native explained how he used rap to fight back and dis bullies at school.

“I used to face a lot of bullying for being slim in primary school, so I used to be music protecting me from the bullish,” Gabriel said.

“You beat me physically in front of people, then I will go in front of school and i rap back to dis you.”

With time, he said his friend realized his talent and supported him.

“They encourage me to record or do something, then I recorded my first song in 2011 its was just for me, my friends and family.”

Born on September 14th, Lord G is also a singer, songwriter and visuals director who signed under Lords Records.

His most notable song Taran, featuring J Young became an award-wining hit. It won best collaboration song of the year 2021 and appeared four times on Eye Radio’s Top 10 Music Countdown.

Asked why he chose to rap in Juba Arabic, he says music is all about clarity in lyrics and that he wishes to sing in Juba Arabic in order to connect with a wider audience.

“There are some lyrics I feel it’s best to deliver in Arabi Juba you can’t hide, you must give it that raw advantage.”

“Music is more of marketing, so if you want international platform you switch to English, but if it is for our people here you should to bring it to Arabi Juba.

How he became one of the Cyphers.

In 2018 Lord G found his passion for music growing. He and colleagues started organizing free shows at Munuki neighborhoods.

“We would collect our money and then organizing shows for free, and i was the only rapper and I always go free style no songs recorded.”

His fame then rose from Munuki neighborhood to Libya Market, leading to his collaboration with rappers J-Yang, Kush-Kid, Young Boy, Ade, Leminem & RBM to produce Cypers.

“We just said tomorrow we have a meeting and the swear in and the we recorded the cypher. It took me by Surprise, I had to finish 10 episodes with the cypher for me to realise I’m famous.”

A victim of bully from a young age, Lord G encourages young people not to allow themselves to be broken by criticisms.

“Its okay to get hurt, its okay to fail, it’s okay lose, it’s okay to cry, but its not okay to lose hope, just keep pushing tomorrow is there tomorrow its gone be bright,” he said.

“Just keep pushing to what life pushed you to what situation you will go through just hold on there, all of us are gifted all of us are blessed all of us are living knowing god is watching over us.”

