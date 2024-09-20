20th September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   S. Sudan abstains from UN resolution to end Israel’s presence in Palestine

S. Sudan abstains from UN resolution to end Israel’s presence in Palestine

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 3 hours ago

South Sudan ambassador to the UN, Cecilia Adeng

South Sudan is among 43 countries that have abstained from voting on a UN resolution demanding Israel to end ‘unlawful presence’ in Occupied Palestinian Territory.

With a recorded vote of 124 nations in favour, 14 against, and 43 abstentions, the resolution calls for Israel to comply with international law and withdraw its military forces, immediately cease all new settlement activity, evacuate all settlers from occupied land, and dismantle parts of the separation wall it constructed inside the occupied West Bank.

The General Assembly – on Wednesday – further demanded that Israel return land and other “immovable property”, as well as all assets seized since the occupation began in 1967, and all cultural property and assets taken from Palestinians and Palestinian institutions.

The resolution also demands Israel allow all Palestinians displaced during the occupation to return to their place of origin and make reparation for the damage caused by its occupation.

The Assembly “strongly deplored the continued and total disregard and breaches” by the Government of Israel of its obligations under the UN Charter, international law and UN resolutions, stressing that such breaches “seriously threaten” regional and international peace and security.

It also recognized that Israel “must be held to account for any violations” of international law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including of international humanitarian and human rights laws.

The text says Israel “must bear the legal consequences of all its internationally wrongful acts, including by making reparation for the injury, including any damage, caused by such acts.”

The General Assembly highlighted the need for the establishment of an international mechanism for reparations to address damage, loss, or injury caused by Israel’s actions.

It also called for creating an international register of damage caused, to document evidence and related claims.

Other countries that have abstained from the voting include; Kenya, Rwanda, Ethiopia, DRC, and Canada among others.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
CAF disapproves stadiums in 11 countries over bad conditions 1

CAF disapproves stadiums in 11 countries over bad conditions

Published September 15, 2024

Bank of South Sudan imposes limit on cash withdrawals 2

Bank of South Sudan imposes limit on cash withdrawals

Published September 17, 2024

Dr Alic directs commercial banks to use smaller pound notes 3

Dr Alic directs commercial banks to use smaller pound notes

Published September 18, 2024

Uganda announces total closure of Karuma Bridge to traffic for repair 4

Uganda announces total closure of Karuma Bridge to traffic for repair

Published September 18, 2024

Gen. Lul explains Thursday’s gunfire on Juba’s outskirts 5

Gen. Lul explains Thursday’s gunfire on Juba’s outskirts

Published September 19, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Machar urges more constitutional courts, legal practitioners at local levels

Published 1 hour ago

USA delivers additional mpox kits to South Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan Human Rights Commission decries being undermined

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudanese women urged to embrace entrepreneurship

Published 3 hours ago

S. Sudan abstains from UN resolution to end Israel’s presence in Palestine

Published 3 hours ago

Police releases 30 youth after 10 months in detention over gang suspicion

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.