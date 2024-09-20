South Sudanese women urged to embrace entrepreneurship

Some young businesswomen in Juba are calling on fellow women to embrace entrepreneurship and self-employment.

Elizabeth Anon, a former entrepreneur who is currently the Youth Corps Coordinator at Education Development Center (EDC) said the business sector was her stepping stone to her current job.

She added that entrepreneurship allows individuals to contribute in closing the unemployment gap and developing the country’s economy.

“Despite the fact that I am now in organizations, I think the ladder that I climbed up to where I am now was the business sector,” Anon said on Eye Radio’s Zone 72 youth program on September 14.

“My first job here in Juba was through the catering service. If I was not doing the catering, I would have not met my former employer and got the job opportunity. Previously, when I was having my own restaurant, I employed over 12 women in my restaurant.”

Elizabeth lamented that the Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) will not be able to employ all the youth in the country, adding that it is time for young people to stand up and take over the market.

“Let us not forget that our markets are being controlled by the foreigners in all the shops. It is not possible for the NGOs to employ all youth in this country so let us start up small businesses but if we keep crying that there is no employment that is not going to help in any matter.”

On her part, Abul Oyai, a civil servant and businesswoman, who owns a gallery in Juba, said she believes that the private sector can quickly develop the economy and expand the middle class.

Ms. Oyia said her gallery has 17 young employees, thus, contributing to reduction in joblessness facing South Sudanese youth.

“If we look at our civil service now, I have a very big tittle but can it sustain me? Is it going to put food on my table? Am I able to take care of my siblings with that? No,” she elaborated.

“For the young people that are coming up, get in the banking and corporate businesses. These are the things that develop the economy of the country. I am proud to say I employ at least 16-17 youth I can say I little bit contribute.”

More than 70 percent of South Sudanese are younger than 30 and half can neither read nor write, according to the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

The South Sudan youth are said to be facing numerous challenges such as conflict, unemployment, and limited access to opportunities.

Moreover, most women in the country are involved in various small-scale businesses, including selling vegetables, running beauty salons, tailoring, and crafting.

