Police releases 30 youth after 10 months in detention over gang suspicion

South Sudan National Police Service (SSNPS) has released 30 young men who were arrested in November 2023 on charges of gang-related crimes from the Rajaf Rehabilitation Centre.

They were detained following a police crackdown on rising criminal activities in the city, an operation that was widely hailed and but which was greeted with concerns by activists, celebrities and citizens over possible injustice.

According to SSNPS, the young men had been undergoing rehabilitation at the Rajaf Center.

On Thursday, the police in collaboration with local leaders and social workers, opted to release the individuals in the hope that they are reformed and would not indulge in the vices.

SSNPS Deputy Spokesperson Lith Wilson said the move is part of broader efforts to address the root causes of crime among South Sudan’s youth such as poverty and lack of opportunities.

“We finished the rehabilitation program and we are ready to release about 30 young people from the reformatory centre,” he confirmed.

“We have to make sure as police that we shall follow up with them, try to ask them and find out whether they are ready to integrate into the community and in the country to contribute to a normal life.”

On his part, UNICEF South Sudan Head of Child Protection Brendan Ross underscored the need to empower young people to prevent them from committing poverty-induced crimes.

Ross said many young people find themselves trapped in cycles of poverty and hopelessness, a situation that lures them into such unruly gang groups.

He added creating opportunities included jobs will enable young people to contribute meaningfully to the society.

“To transform these young people and to give them opportunities where they are meaningfully contributing to society,” he said.

“South Sudan is a youthful country and what we see with most of these young people are crimes of poverty crimes of hopelessness.”

“We need to work together with all of the relevant stakeholders to give these young people opportunities for meaningful jobs, meaningful training and education and then they will contribute to these children and young people.”

In November 2023, more than 300 youths including eight girls were arrested over suspected criminal activities during a police crackdown in Juba.

The arrests were part of efforts to mitigate ongoing gang violence, which has increasingly affected the community in South Sudan.

