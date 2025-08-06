6th August 2025

Deputy Information Minister calls for united peace effort in Central Equatoria, Jonglei and Greater Pibor

Deputy Information Minister calls for united peace effort in Central Equatoria, Jonglei and Greater Pibor

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

Hon. David Yau Yau, Deputy Minister of ICT & PS,| May 7, 2025 - photo courtesy

The National Deputy Minister of Information has called for joint efforts involving Central Equatoria, Pibor Administrative Area, and the leadership of Jonglei State to forge sustainable peace in the region.

David Yau Yau made these remarks during a courtesy visit to Her Excellency Lt. Gen. Rabi Mujung Emmanuel, Governor of Central Equatoria State, to congratulate him on his recent appointment.

The meeting, according to the office of Governor Mujung, focused on fostering good relations between Pibor and Central Equatoria State, with discussions centered on strengthening intergovernmental cooperation and promoting peaceful coexistence.

Yau Yau was cited as saying sustainable peace can only be achieved through inclusive and coordinated approaches among the three leaderships.

On his part, Governor Mujung welcomed the visit, and called on continuous dialogue and mutual engagement to address neighbourly concerns.

He echoed the Minister’s call for collaboration, adding that peace and unity depend on collective efforts across neighbouring regions.

