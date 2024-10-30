30th October 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | National News | News   |   Meet South Sudanese-born Natalina who receives Global Humanitarian Award

Meet South Sudanese-born Natalina who receives Global Humanitarian Award

Author: Courtesy | Published: 7 hours ago

Natalia Mimi Alex was awarded the Red Cross Movement Family Link Medal last evening in Geneva, Switzerland. Natalia, a Restoring Family Links (RFL) officer, works with the South Sudan Red Cross (SSRC) in Yambio branch.

Natalia Mimi Alex was awarded the Red Cross Movement Family Link Medal last evening in Geneva, Switzerland.
Natalia, a Restoring Family Links (RFL) officer, works with the South Sudan Red Cross (SSRC) in Yambio branch.
Natalia has been reconnecting and reuniting families separated by conflicts or other situations of violence. In Yambio, a region impacted by conflicts that have led to numerous displacements and hundreds of missing persons, her role has been invaluable.

“The RFL work I do fills me with purpose and gratitude. It is more than a job, it’s a mission to restore hope to families torn apart by conflict. Reconnecting loved ones not only brings people together but heals communities and restores a sense of belonging. The profound impact of this work, even in the darkest moments, reignites hope and helps rebuild society,” Natalia said as she received the medal.

The Family Link Medal was created by the Red Cross Council of Delegates in 2022 to pay special tribute to staff and volunteers who work, often under the most difficult circumstances, to maintain or restore contact between separated family members, search for their loved ones, or reunite families separated by conflict, disaster, migration, or other humanitarian situations.

Natalia became a key pillar of the SSRC’s RFL efforts in Yambio Branch.

Together with the ICRC, she conducted tracing efforts for missing persons in the aftermath of several conflicts, including clashes that erupted in Tambura and Ezo between communities in the year 2018 and 2021.

These efforts enabled 150 people to write and send Red Cross Messages to their loved ones, and 50 people were successfully traced and reconnected with their families using RFL Mobile Phones.

As conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) led to an influx of displaced people seeking refuge in South Sudan’s Makpandu Refugee Camp in Yambio, Natalia also supported the establishment of a community relay in partnership with the ICRC to trace missing family members across borders.

Through these efforts, five children from DRC were reunited with their families in Ezo County.

Natalia’s recruitment was a turning point for the SSRC’s RFL efforts in the region.

Her dedication and expertise have provided essential support to the most vulnerable, offering hope and reuniting those affected by conflict and displacement.

Her dedication to Restoring Family Links (RFL) work is driven by her commitment to strengthening her capacity to respond to emergencies.

This award not only recognizes Natalia’s personal contributions but also highlights the efforts of the South Sudan Red Cross and the Red Cross Movement in South Sudan. Currently, the South Sudan RedCross and ICRC are working closely to restore family links of people who fled to South Sudan from Sudan and other places.

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kenya introduces visa extension fees for foreign nationals 1

Kenya introduces visa extension fees for foreign nationals

Published October 28, 2024

Historic Victory: South Sudan defeats Kenya 2-0 in CHAN qualifiers 2

Historic Victory: South Sudan defeats Kenya 2-0 in CHAN qualifiers

Published October 28, 2024

South Sudanese-Australian killed in car crash while driving to work 3

South Sudanese-Australian killed in car crash while driving to work

Published October 24, 2024

Richard Sultan receives 2024 IGAD Media award, 10 days after his passing 4

Richard Sultan receives 2024 IGAD Media award, 10 days after his passing

Published October 24, 2024

Prof. Taban Lo’Liyong urges creation of cultural centres nationwide 5

Prof. Taban Lo’Liyong urges creation of cultural centres nationwide

Published October 23, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

19 youth arrested in Aweil North over alleged criminal acts

Published 2 hours ago

Civil society demands timetable for extended 24-month transition period

Published 3 hours ago

Yambio man once labeled ‘devil at birth” seeks support

Published 4 hours ago

Rumbek Unv. lecturers vow to continue strike despite a month payment

Published 5 hours ago

Meet South Sudanese-born Natalina who receives Global Humanitarian Award

Published 7 hours ago

Block leaders in Juba’s Jondoru suburb decry insecurity, lack of basic amenities

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th October 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.