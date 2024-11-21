RJMEC urges stronger oversight and accountability in peace implementation

The Chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) called on the Assembly to strengthen its oversight role, urging them to press the RTGoNU to stick to the agreed implementation schedule, allocate necessary funding, and ensure the transparent and accountable use of resources.

Amb. Maj. Gen. Charles Tai Gituai on Wednesday 20th, 2024 presented its quarterly report on the status of the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement to parliament.

Following the extension of the Transitional Period by 24 months last September, the RJMEC Chairperson told the members of the Assembly that there is a “need for a sense of urgency, prioritization, focus and deliberate demonstration of practical implementation of the Agreement tasks within timelines.”

While giving Chapter-by-Chapter updates on the status of the implementation of the R-ARCSS, Amb. Gituai said: “I would like to underscore that two years is a very short time and it cannot be business as usual much remains to be done if free, fair and credible elections have to be conducted by December 2026, under a permanent constitution as envisaged in the Agreement.”

Having agreed to a two-year extension of the Peace Agreement, the Chairperson added, that it is imperative that the peace government, the parliament and all other stakeholders work to complete the pending tasks of the Agreement, particularly, those related to the Permanent Constitution-making, electoral preparations, unification of the forces, and transitional justice.

“At the same time, further opening up of civic and political space cannot be overemphasised, to provide an enabling environment for political participation by the general public, especially in the constitution-making and election processes.”

In his briefing given under Article 7.9 of the Revitalised Peace Agreement, Amb. Gitaui urged the Assembly to enhance its effectiveness in discharging its oversight responsibility and to prevail on the RTGoNU to adhere to the agreed implementation schedule, provide funding and ensure accountable and transparent utilisation of allocated resources.

Additionally, the Chairperson called on the Parties to the Agreement to embrace the Tumaini Initiative as a means of bringing in the holdout groups, in the spirit of compromise, inclusivity, forgiveness and reconciliation for the purpose of enhancing a united, peaceful and prosperous society based on justice, equality and respect for human rights and the rule of law.

In his conclusion, he called on the Parties to the revitalized Peace Agreement to continue engaging in dialogue during this critical period of the extension to implementing the critical outstanding tasks.

