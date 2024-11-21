Land minister tables draft National Land Policy 2023 in parliament

The Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development Michael Chiangjiek presented the Draft National Land Policy 2023 to the National Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The document approved by the Council of Ministers on October 27, aims to establish a sustainable framework for allocating and protecting land rights for all South Sudanese.

It follows the withdrawal of the 2014 National Land Policy draft in 2020, which the Minister said allowed for a review to address emerging socio-political challenges.

The updated policy seeks to ensure efficient land use, protect resources, and introduce strong land governance mechanisms. It is divided into five key chapters, covering the policy’s background, governance challenges, policy framework, strategies, and implementation.

“This draft national land policy intends to provide a policy framework for the efficient utilization of land and all land-based resources as well as to usher in a robust land governance,” Chiangjiek said.

Following the presentation, the draft policy was referred to the Committees on Land and Fiscal Infrastructure, and Legislation and Justice for review, with a report expected in two weeks.

Over the years, land disputes have been one of the major causes of insecurity – often leading to clashes between local communities and people seeking land in Juba and other parts of Central Equatoria State.

In June 2024, Juba County Paramount Chief Angelo Ladu Lino called on the government to intervene and enforce land laws to eradicate rampant land dealings that has caused conflicts in the city’s suburbs.

Ladu said illegal land acquisition and commercialization is unacceptable, adding it could trigger bigger conflicts among civilians if the government does not intervene.

