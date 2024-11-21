21st November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News | States   |   Assistant IGP for Traffic calls for legislations on road safety

Assistant IGP for Traffic calls for legislations on road safety

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 4 hours ago

Assistant IGP for traffic, Lt. Gen James Rout Wuor. Credit: Alhadi Hawari/Eye Radio - Sept. 27, 2022

The Assistant Inspector General of Police for Traffic Lt. Gen. James Ruot Wuor has suggested the enactment of  legislations on road safety and traffic management system to curb alarming rate of deadly road accidents in the country.

On Wednesday, the Executive Secretary of Northern Corridor Secretariat revealed that around 3,200 people die of road accident in South Sudan every year.

The stark data obtained from the South Sudan National Police Service (SSNPS) indicates 29 deaths per every 10,000 people annually in the country.

Dr. John Deng Diar Diing said the report places South Sudan among the countries with the highest road accident mortality rates in the region. He emphasized the need for effective road safety measures.

Mr. Diing said human factors account for 72% of these accidents—primarily due to reckless driving and unsafe road use, while stressing that targeted interventions are critical.

Meanwhile, Assistant IGP Gen. Wuor said the country faces numerous challenges including inadequate infrastructure, lack of safety markings on the infrastructure, limited public awareness, and insufficient enforcement resources.

He said road safety is not the responsibility of an institution or the government alone but that it requires the collective effort of policymakers, law enforcement and other stakeholders including motorists.

“Each year, accidents claim lives, cause injuries, and destroy property, impacting families and undermining economic growth,” he said during the launch of a road safety campaign in Juba.

Gen. Wuor stated that law enforcement officers bear the critical responsibility of ensuring compliance with traffic regulations, which he said is a cornerstone of road safety.

“There is need for development of laws and legislation on road safety, putting in place systems for traffic management and road crashes database, and building the capacities of enforcement officers.”

He further said the traffic police and relevant agencies will continue to play its role in enforcing the law, but we urge all road users to commit to safer practices.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
EU hands over $13.6-million Nyamlel Bridge to South Sudan 1

EU hands over $13.6-million Nyamlel Bridge to South Sudan

Published November 14, 2024

Former energy official calls for Nilepet’s dissolution 2

Former energy official calls for Nilepet’s dissolution

Published November 15, 2024

Cargo plane crash-lands at Lankien airstrip 3

Cargo plane crash-lands at Lankien airstrip

Published November 19, 2024

Kiir appoints 15-member team to Tumaini Initiative 4

Kiir appoints 15-member team to Tumaini Initiative

Published November 15, 2024

South Sudan beat Congo Brazzaville 3-2 but miss out on AFCON spot 5

South Sudan beat Congo Brazzaville 3-2 but miss out on AFCON spot

Published November 14, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas commander over alleged war crimes

Published 2 mins ago

Panyijiar calm after 6 killed in battle with raiders: commissioner

Published 6 mins ago

60 Bahr el Ghazal officers trained on post-election violence mitigation

Published 17 mins ago

‘My father was my first teacher,’ Adut Salva reflects on her educational journey with students

Published 51 mins ago

The Sentry exposes alleged secret business empire tied to First Family; Lily terms it ‘witch-hunt’

Published 1 hour ago

E-bus catches fire on highway to Juba, all passengers are safe

Published 2 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.