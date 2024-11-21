Assistant IGP for Traffic calls for legislations on road safety

The Assistant Inspector General of Police for Traffic Lt. Gen. James Ruot Wuor has suggested the enactment of legislations on road safety and traffic management system to curb alarming rate of deadly road accidents in the country.

On Wednesday, the Executive Secretary of Northern Corridor Secretariat revealed that around 3,200 people die of road accident in South Sudan every year.

The stark data obtained from the South Sudan National Police Service (SSNPS) indicates 29 deaths per every 10,000 people annually in the country.

Dr. John Deng Diar Diing said the report places South Sudan among the countries with the highest road accident mortality rates in the region. He emphasized the need for effective road safety measures.

Mr. Diing said human factors account for 72% of these accidents—primarily due to reckless driving and unsafe road use, while stressing that targeted interventions are critical.

Meanwhile, Assistant IGP Gen. Wuor said the country faces numerous challenges including inadequate infrastructure, lack of safety markings on the infrastructure, limited public awareness, and insufficient enforcement resources.

He said road safety is not the responsibility of an institution or the government alone but that it requires the collective effort of policymakers, law enforcement and other stakeholders including motorists.

“Each year, accidents claim lives, cause injuries, and destroy property, impacting families and undermining economic growth,” he said during the launch of a road safety campaign in Juba.

Gen. Wuor stated that law enforcement officers bear the critical responsibility of ensuring compliance with traffic regulations, which he said is a cornerstone of road safety.

“There is need for development of laws and legislation on road safety, putting in place systems for traffic management and road crashes database, and building the capacities of enforcement officers.”

He further said the traffic police and relevant agencies will continue to play its role in enforcing the law, but we urge all road users to commit to safer practices.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



RJMEC urges stronger oversight and accountability in peace implementation Previous Post