Renovated military justice courthouse handed over to SSPDF at Bilpam

The South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) has received a renovated military justice and district courthouse at Bilpam Headquarters with support from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Speaking at the handover event, SSPDF Spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang said the new facility would enhance the administration of justice within the military.

“The legal enforcement mechanism—we have the director of military justice who ensures those accused are apprehended and held.

He called for coordinated efforts among military justice directors, intelligence units, and enforcement mechanisms to ensure accountability.

“We have the military intelligence that can be checked. All of these are very important actors. If you don’t keep them involved, justice can never be achieved.

He added that such collective efforts had already been acknowledged in reports from New York.

“Your collective efforts have been recognized. That’s why a report from New York acknowledged the effort in terms of military justice, making our servicemen accountable for their actions.”

Meanwhile, Acting Chief of Defence Force, Lieutenant General Morris Yuhannis, said the new courthouse would strengthen justice delivery for those in uniform.

He noted that similar courts had already been established in Wau and Juba, and emphasized that justice plays a crucial role in fostering stability within society.

He added that the system would protect the rights of victims and support vulnerable individuals who rely on the rule of law.

“This building is a reflection of the growing strength of justice among people in uniform. We started with courts in Wau, in Juba—and now here,” he said.

“Justice can bring stability to people. And justice can give rights to the weak—victims and vulnerable people who may have nothing else to depend on but the value of justice.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter