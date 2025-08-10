South Sudan, Uganda agree to border probe as Gen. Muhoozi visits Juba

The chiefs of defence forces for South Sudan and Uganda have agreed to immediately form a joint investigation committee to probe deadly clashes along the two countries’ shared border, particularly in Kajo Keji County, Central Equatoria State.

The 14-member committee, made up of equal representation from both countries’ armies, will be based in Gulu, Uganda, and tasked with uncovering the root causes of recent fighting that has displaced over 15,000 people from border villages.

The deal was struck during a one-day working visit to Juba on August 9 by General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Chief of Defence Forces of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), who met with his South Sudanese counterpart, General Dau Aturjong Nyuol, at State House (J1).

The two military leaders discussed ways to ease the worsening security situation along the border. They were also joined by Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel, South Sudan’s Vice President and Chair of the Economic Cluster.

Speaking to Eye Radio, SSPDF spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang confirmed the visit and the outcome of the high-level talks.

“Yes, it is true that there was a one-day visit by Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba,” said Koang. “All the two visits were aimed at the idea of de-escalating the worsening security situation along the border.”

He added that the immediate concern was the crisis in Kajo Keji County.

“We came up with the following resolutions: a formation of a 14-man joint investigation committee with core representation from the two armies,” he explained.

“This committee will be tasked with the responsibility of finding out what the causes were that led to the clashes in Kajo Keji.”

Koang said the committee will be supported by a dedicated budget to ensure it can operate effectively. Once the investigation is underway, General Dau is expected to travel to Kampala for a reciprocal visit.

The committee will submit its findings and recommendations to both army chiefs. “They will forward their findings and recommendations to the two principals so that they are in a position to make an informed decision on finding a lasting political solution to their current border issues,” Koang said.

The agreement follows rising tensions after the UPDF announced it had reclaimed control over an area known as Fatina-Mbaya village, claimed by Uganda to be part of Yumbe District.

The report, published by the state-run New Vision newspaper on Friday, said the area was previously held by the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF). However, Kajo-Keji County Commissioner Wani Jackson Mule disputed that claim, saying the disputed area, originally known as Nyainga Muda, belongs to South Sudan.

“That place is part of Bori Boma, Kangapo II Payam,” Mule told Eye Radio, adding that the village’s name had been changed by Ugandan authorities.

The recent encroachment and clashes have forced thousands of civilians to flee their homes. Local officials say at least 15,000 people have been displaced from villages along the Uganda-South Sudan border.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Renovated military justice courthouse handed over to SSPDF at Bilpam Previous Post