30th August 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   Renk hires medical specialists using oil shares to boost health services

Renk hires medical specialists using oil shares to boost health services

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 hour ago

Renk Hospital, Renk County, Upper Nile State. |Courtesy of UNMISS.

The health sector in Renk County of Upper Nile State has received a major boost after the Development Committee hired 4 medical specialists using funds from its oil shares.

Ramadan Ojong, the chairperson of the Renk health committee stated that the County Development Committee has signed a three years contract with specialist doctors to provide quality healthcare in the hospital there.

This includes obstetrics and general surgery and two general doctors.

He says this step will contribute to providing a good service to the people in the county.

“We signed a contract with two general surgeons, a gynecologist, and two general doctors, and we hope that this contributes to the development of the health field in the town. We will provide for all their needs,” said Ojong.

For his part, the Director of Renk County Hospital, Dr. Ayuel Deng said they need more health patricians in the country.

“We still have some requests from the committee, to add more specialist doctors, as well as providing tools for ENT Ear, Nose, and Throat doctors before contracting with specialists,” Dr. Deng.

In July this year, Renk County Development Committee launched a seven-million US dollar road rehabilitation project using oil money.

The 11-kilometer road aimed to link the eastern part of Renk County to Algager county will improve access to farmers in 15 agricultural villages.

Renk County Development Committee funded such a project from the 3% oil shares.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
“Resign or be removed by Presidential decree,” MPs tell Monytuil after vote of no confidence 1

“Resign or be removed by Presidential decree,” MPs tell Monytuil after vote of no confidence

Published Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Public invited to witness graduation of forces 2

Public invited to witness graduation of forces

Published Monday, August 29, 2022

VP Abdelbagi, 7 ministers watch S. Sudan lose to Senegal 3

VP Abdelbagi, 7 ministers watch S. Sudan lose to Senegal

Published Saturday, August 27, 2022

Basketball: Mighty South Sudan held back by Senegal 4

Basketball: Mighty South Sudan held back by Senegal

Published Saturday, August 27, 2022

Nimule court sentences man to death for killing chief 5

Nimule court sentences man to death for killing chief

Published Thursday, August 25, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir fires Commissioner-General of Customs Services, Gen. Akol Ayii

Published 45 mins ago

Renk hires medical specialists using oil shares to boost health services

Published 1 hour ago

S. Sudan secures $50m to manage its national parks

Published 1 hour ago

Don’t politicize Mayom’s extrajudicial killing, Oyet warns

Published 18 hours ago

AL Hilal, Zalan FC risk missing CAF as Tanzania demands $17,000 for stadium rent

Published 19 hours ago

Airport and Ministries’ roads to be closed for visiting dignitaries – Police

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th August 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.