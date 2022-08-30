Renk hires medical specialists using oil shares to boost health services

The health sector in Renk County of Upper Nile State has received a major boost after the Development Committee hired 4 medical specialists using funds from its oil shares.



Ramadan Ojong, the chairperson of the Renk health committee stated that the County Development Committee has signed a three years contract with specialist doctors to provide quality healthcare in the hospital there.

This includes obstetrics and general surgery and two general doctors.

He says this step will contribute to providing a good service to the people in the county.

“We signed a contract with two general surgeons, a gynecologist, and two general doctors, and we hope that this contributes to the development of the health field in the town. We will provide for all their needs,” said Ojong.

For his part, the Director of Renk County Hospital, Dr. Ayuel Deng said they need more health patricians in the country.

“We still have some requests from the committee, to add more specialist doctors, as well as providing tools for ENT Ear, Nose, and Throat doctors before contracting with specialists,” Dr. Deng.

In July this year, Renk County Development Committee launched a seven-million US dollar road rehabilitation project using oil money.

The 11-kilometer road aimed to link the eastern part of Renk County to Algager county will improve access to farmers in 15 agricultural villages.

Renk County Development Committee funded such a project from the 3% oil shares.