30th August 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Kiir fires Commissioner-General of Customs Services, Gen. Akol Ayii

Kiir fires Commissioner-General of Customs Services, Gen. Akol Ayii

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 45 mins ago

Gen Akol Ayii, the Commissioner for Customs Service addressing the press in Juba - credit | Eye Radio | July 23, 2021

President Salva Kiir has fired the Commissioner-General of Customs Services, Major General Akol Ayii Madut without a replacement.

Gen. Akol Ayii was removed in a Republican order readout on the state-owned TV SSBC last evening.

This comes two years after the Economic Crisis Management Committee had recommended to President Salva Kiir to remove the Customs Chief over allegations of corruption.

The committee headed by Vice President James Wani Igga was tasked to manage the economic crisis and streamline the collection of non-oil revenues.

Later, about 36 customs service officers accused Ayii of mismanagement and embezzlement of non-oil revenues.

Last month, General Akol Ayii got into a dispute with the Commissioner-General of the National Revenue Authority, accusing the NRA boss of taking a unilateral decision to implement an exchange tax rate on imported goods.

Ayiii stated that Dr. Patrick Mugoya issued the circular without consulting him despite a Republican Order transferring the Customs Service under the supervision of the National Revenue Authority.

General Ayii also accused Mugoya of over-staffing the NRA and custom service without his notice.

This has led to what appeared to be a crisis over supremacy within the revenue sector, General Ayii attacked Dr. Mugoya, accusing him of making up unprincipled and misguided circulars in disregard of the law.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
“Resign or be removed by Presidential decree,” MPs tell Monytuil after vote of no confidence 1

“Resign or be removed by Presidential decree,” MPs tell Monytuil after vote of no confidence

Published Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Public invited to witness graduation of forces 2

Public invited to witness graduation of forces

Published Monday, August 29, 2022

VP Abdelbagi, 7 ministers watch S. Sudan lose to Senegal 3

VP Abdelbagi, 7 ministers watch S. Sudan lose to Senegal

Published Saturday, August 27, 2022

Basketball: Mighty South Sudan held back by Senegal 4

Basketball: Mighty South Sudan held back by Senegal

Published Saturday, August 27, 2022

Nimule court sentences man to death for killing chief 5

Nimule court sentences man to death for killing chief

Published Thursday, August 25, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir fires Commissioner-General of Customs Services, Gen. Akol Ayii

Published 45 mins ago

Renk hires medical specialists using oil shares to boost health services

Published 1 hour ago

S. Sudan secures $50m to manage its national parks

Published 1 hour ago

Don’t politicize Mayom’s extrajudicial killing, Oyet warns

Published 18 hours ago

AL Hilal, Zalan FC risk missing CAF as Tanzania demands $17,000 for stadium rent

Published 19 hours ago

Airport and Ministries’ roads to be closed for visiting dignitaries – Police

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th August 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.