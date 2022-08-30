Kiir fires Commissioner-General of Customs Services, Gen. Akol Ayii

President Salva Kiir has fired the Commissioner-General of Customs Services, Major General Akol Ayii Madut without a replacement.



Gen. Akol Ayii was removed in a Republican order readout on the state-owned TV SSBC last evening.

This comes two years after the Economic Crisis Management Committee had recommended to President Salva Kiir to remove the Customs Chief over allegations of corruption.

The committee headed by Vice President James Wani Igga was tasked to manage the economic crisis and streamline the collection of non-oil revenues.

Later, about 36 customs service officers accused Ayii of mismanagement and embezzlement of non-oil revenues.

Last month, General Akol Ayii got into a dispute with the Commissioner-General of the National Revenue Authority, accusing the NRA boss of taking a unilateral decision to implement an exchange tax rate on imported goods.

Ayiii stated that Dr. Patrick Mugoya issued the circular without consulting him despite a Republican Order transferring the Customs Service under the supervision of the National Revenue Authority.

General Ayii also accused Mugoya of over-staffing the NRA and custom service without his notice.

This has led to what appeared to be a crisis over supremacy within the revenue sector, General Ayii attacked Dr. Mugoya, accusing him of making up unprincipled and misguided circulars in disregard of the law.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter