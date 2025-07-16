Renk county lifts taxes on farm inputs to boost food production

Authorities in Renk County have announced a full tax exemption on all agricultural inputs, including tools, seeds, pesticides, and fuel.

County Commissioner Diing Deng Lueth announced this during a live broadcast on the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) on Tuesday.

Commissioner Lueth said the new directive is aimed at easing the financial burden on farmers and increasing overall food production in the region.

“With the small efforts that we have, we have supported the farming season,” Commissioner Lueth stated.

“Our support comes in terms of exempting all the agricultural inputs, which include all agricultural tools and equipment. We have also exempted them from trade licensing fees. Fuel, engine oils, among others—we will not collect any kind of revenue from them as our support.”

In addition to agricultural supplies, the exemption also covers trade licensing fees specifically for farmers—a move intended to further encourage agricultural activity in the county.

Local tax collectors have been directed to implement the order with immediate effect.

Commissioner Lueth said that the exemption is part of the county’s broader strategy to promote agricultural development and strengthen food security.

“This move shows our commitment to supporting our farmers and ensuring our people have enough food,” he said.

Reacting to the announcement, the Chairman of the Farmers’ Union in Renk, Mr. Nyok Deng Ayiik, welcomed the decision but urged the national government to follow suit with additional support.

“If we don’t farm and make a strategic food reserve, I think our country will suffer,” Ayiik warned. “

We are urging the government of South Sudan, particularly the Ministry of Finance, to allocate a budget for buying the strategic food reserve for its people.”

Farmers in the region have expressed optimism that the exemptions will enable them to invest more in production during the current farming season.

