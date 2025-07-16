16th July 2025
Kiir promises economic recovery as oil production resumes

Kiir promises economic recovery as oil production resumes

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 2 hours ago

A Rows of Classic Metal Oil Barrels Drum - Courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir says the resumption of oil production signals a promising path toward economic stability in South Sudan.

Addressing the opening of the First Session of the Revitalized Transitional National Legislature on Wednesday, July 16, President Kiir acknowledged past economic challenges and outlined a clear path to recovery.

The President conceded that the nation’s economy has “faced serious challenges,” particularly due to the recent temporary shutdown of oil production, which strained finances and led to delayed salary payments for civil servants and organized forces.

However, he confirmed that “decisive action” had led to the resumption of oil production, and the country is now “moving steadily toward stability.”

Despite this positive turn, President Kiir cautioned against complacency. He revealed that he has instructed the Vice President in charge of the Economic Cluster to prioritize timely salary payments and ensure the full restoration of essential public services.

Looking beyond immediate recovery, President Kiir articulated a long-term vision for economic resilience. “We must break free from over-reliance on oil,” he stated, emphasizing that South Sudan’s future “lies in economic diversification through agriculture, fisheries, mining, trade, infrastructure, and investing in our people.”

To achieve this ambitious vision, President Kiir declared that “fiscal discipline, strong financial management, and a fight against corruption are non-negotiable.”

He underscored these as the “pillars of our national recovery,” signaling a firm commitment to transparent and responsible economic governance.

