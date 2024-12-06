Refugees representative urges political will among Tumaini parties

A civil society activist is repeating appeals to the South Sudan parties at the Kenya-mediated peace process to demonstrate political will if they want the talks to be successfully concluded.



The Tumaini peace initiative entered its second day on Friday, with mediation team conducting consultations with the parties.

On Thursday, the discussion ended without clear conclusion on the agenda of the day and parties declined to comment.

The parties are yet to agree on whether to proceed to discuss the remaining protocol of responsibility sharing, or listen to respond of the government delegation on the initialed protocols.

Daniel Yor Deng – who is representing refugees, diaspora civil society and people with special needs at the Tumaini Initiative said the parties should put the interest of the common citizens above their own.

He expressed optimism that the resumption of the peace talks will bear fruits, adding that it will likely reach a consensus due to regional and international pressure.

In an interview with Eye Radio, Mr. Deng added that the peace talks resumption has given hope to the people of South Sudan.

“Everything is based on political will of leaders, if they actually understand the suffering of their people across the country, they will change the mindset of favoring themselves,” he said.

“But I believe the pressure that will be given by citizens, region as well the international community will make this Tumaini different from R-ARCSS.”

“You know very well the region who were supporting R-ARCSS they are no longer there, Sudan is no longer supporting, Uganda is quite silent at the moment, and these were the close actors. I think the resumption has built some hope among the citizens.”

