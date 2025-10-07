R-JMEC warns peace deal could collapse, urges regional intervention

The Interim Chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC), Ambassador Maj. Gen. (Rtd) George Aggrey Owinow has urged ceasefire and regional intervention as political tensions, mistrust, and violence threaten to undo years of peace progress

Speaking at the 4th RJMEC Extraordinary Meeting held in Juba on Tuesday, Amb. Owinow urged the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the African Union (AU), the United Nations Security Council, and international partners to intensify diplomatic efforts to salvage South Sudan’s peace process.

“There is no doubt that the R-ARCSS is facing its greatest challenge since its signing. If the current challenges are not urgently addressed, there is a high risk of reversal of the gains already made and may lead to a collapse of the Agreement altogether,” he said.

Political and security tensions derail implementation

The RJMEC Chairperson cited ongoing political and security tensions between parties to the agreement, particularly the SPLM/A-IO and the incumbent transitional government, as key contributors to the deteriorating situation.

A March 7 incident in Nasir County, Upper Nile State, which resulted in the deaths of a senior SSPDF general and a UNMISS helicopter crew member, marked a turning point.

The incident was followed by arrests and detentions of senior opposition leaders, including First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny, and an RJMEC member.

“This had a rippling effect on the implementation mechanisms,” Owinow said, noting that SPLM/A-IO representatives had withdrawn from key peace monitoring bodies, including the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM).

Institutions crippled and trust eroded

Amb. Owinow stated that a recent RJMEC audit of implementation institutions revealed widespread dysfunction, particularly at the national and state levels.

He cited violations of responsibility-sharing arrangements, internal party disputes, and the lack of unified forces as significant setbacks.

“This mistrust erodes political will and the ability to push the peace process forward,” he said. “Unilateral decisions, instead of inclusive consultations, have become common.”

The RJMEC assessment warned that many institutions are unable to function effectively due to the political impasse, which has eroded representation, disrupted governance, and weakened the transitional framework.

Rising humanitarian concerns

Owinow also raised concerns over the humanitarian impact of the conflict. Insecurity and seasonal flooding have disrupted aid delivery and destroyed critical infrastructure, including healthcare facilities.

“The situation affected citizens in many counties and continues to worsen due to limited access and broken supply chains,” he said.

Recommendations and way forward

In a set of recommendations to the parties to the agreement, RJMEC called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, restoration of inclusive dialogue, reactivation of transitional institutions, and strict adherence to the permanent ceasefire.

“I appeal to the Parties and all peace partners to restore full fidelity to the R-ARCSS in order to safeguard the gains of the peace Agreement and to prevent a relapse to violence in South Sudan,” he urged.

Amb. Owinow also reiterated the shared responsibility of the international community in supporting the peace process and holding the parties accountable.

“The region, continent and international community are well aware of the precarious situation that South Sudan finds itself in,” he said.

“The responsibility for addressing this crisis lies squarely with the RTGoNU leadership and the Parties to the R-ARCSS.”

RJMEC members are expected to deliberate on the status of the agreement and adopt a formal communiqué with recommendations to the transitional government, the parties, and regional guarantors.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter