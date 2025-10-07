7th October 2025

Drivers’ union protests construction at Jebel market bus park

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

The park space is shrinking as the more shops are being erected|

The Chairperson of the Drivers’ Union in Central Equatoria State has raised serious concerns over ongoing construction activities at the Jebel Market bus park, alleging that land designated for public transportation use is being illegally converted into commercial shops.

According to Lawrence Gabriel, Chairperson of the union, the site has served as a public vehicle parking lot since 2008, linking major commuter routes between Juba Market, Custom Market, Konyo-Konyo, Gudele, and Gumbo Sharikat.

Gabriel told Eye Radio on Tuesday morning that drivers have been forced to relocate to public roads due to space shortages at the bus park caused by construction, resulting in increased congestion and blocked pedestrian access.

“We learned that the entire lot was planned to be commercial shops,” Gabriel said.

“Now our goal is to know whether the site has been allocated for cars as a parking lot or has it been sold as commercial shops.

“We have been using this site since 2008, and currently, due to the ongoing construction work… we have now come to park on the public road, which has made traffic and pedestrian movement difficult on the street.”

Gabriel said union representatives attempted to seek clarification from the State Ministry of Infrastructure on Monday but were unable to meet with the minister.

They were instead informed by the Director General that the matter rests solely under the authority of the Minister.

As of Tuesday, efforts to reach Central Equatoria State government officials for comment were unsuccessful.

The situation has raised broader concerns about urban planning, public land usage, and accountability, particularly in areas critical for transportation and market access.

