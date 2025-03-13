Public urges resumption of Tumaini Initiative to resolve South Sudan’s political unrest

Some members of the public are advocating for continued support for the Tumaini initiative and return to inclusive dialogue and peaceful resolution of the current political unrest.

The peace negotiation led by Kenya brings on board opposition groups that were not part of the 2018 peace deal, was adjourned for the third time on February 7 without an agreement.

The Tumaini Initiative aimed to resolve South Sudan’s prolonged instability and harmonize fractured political and military actors towards the goal of transitioning the country to democracy and lasting peace.

In its 43rd extraordinary virtual summit on South Sudan yesterday, the regional bloc emphasized the importance of the process.

It resolved that IGAD heads-of-state and government send a ministerial sub-committee to South Sudan to initiative dialogue building on the status of the 2018 peace deal and the outcomes of Tumaini peace initiative.

According to some of those who spoke on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show earlier today, the Kenyan led-peace initiative for South Sudan is a crucial platform for addressing the current political crisis.

“…the final resolution of their (IGAD’s) virtual meeting should work on initiating [resuming] the dialogue, the Tumaini initiative so that people have the final peace.

“Whatever people will do, let it be a result of inclusive dialogue rather individual decision, because the situation in our country now doesn’t need any one man show decision,” said James Duor, one of Eye Radio’s regular listeners during a call-in show.

With a backing of IGAD and the international community, they hope that leaders will redirect their efforts towards dialogue rather than individual decisions.

They appealed to the parties to the Tumaini to resume the talks as soon as possible.

“I’m looking at Tumaini initiative, that is the platform that is very active, that is alive now that also can be utilized to quell the current tension and to also bring in the opposition, and refocus the country into cultivating its efforts towards holding an election, including prior activities.

“So, the IGAD countries supported by the international should 100% back the initiative in Nairobi, support it fully and urge, encourage the parties – who are already supposed to be at the talks by now – to return to the talks and complete the issues there.

“I would urge the leadership of the country that when we want dialogue, this (Tumaini initiated by the President ) is a platform they can use to meet, ….so they can use it to solve any urgent issue that has come” Bol Deng, another regular said.

Eye Radio covered the stalled Tumaini initiative in Nairobi, Kenya, after it received a financial boost from Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Juba.

The Netherlands’ timely support came at a time the media organization is grappling with funding challenges that threaten its operations and its mission to keep South Sudanese citizens informed and educated.

