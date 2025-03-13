Norwegian Foreign Minister urges restraint amid ‘political unrest’ in South Sudan

The Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs has expressed deep concern over the recent violence and what he said ongoing political unrest in South Sudan.

Espen Barth Eide said the tack on a UN helicopter in Nasir, which claimed the lives of South Sudanese soldiers and UN personnel, is alarming.

In a statement to Eye Radio news room on Thursday, Eide said ‘I am deeply concerned by the recent violence and ongoing political unrest in South Sudan. The attack on a UN helicopter in Nasir, which claimed the lives of South Sudanese soldiers and UN personnel, is alarming.”

He went on to say the detentions of senior leaders and military officials have heightened fears of renewed conflict, jeopardizing the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

Eide also urged all parties to exercise restraint, respect international humanitarian law, and engage in inclusive dialogue to prevent further violence.

He further called on them to ensure the safety of civilians and safe, rapid and unimpeded access for humanitarian actors is paramount.

Minister Eide added Norway commended the UN peacekeeping troops and called on all parties to continue their cooperation with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

He further said Norway will continue to stand with the people of South Sudan in their pursuit of peace, stability and a secure future.