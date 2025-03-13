13th March 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News   |   Norwegian Foreign Minister urges restraint amid ‘political unrest’ in South Sudan

Norwegian Foreign Minister urges restraint amid ‘political unrest’ in South Sudan

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 2 hours ago

Espen Barth Eide, Minister of Foreign Affairs|Courtesy -Norway

The Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs has expressed deep concern over the recent violence and what he said ongoing political unrest in South Sudan.

Espen Barth Eide said the tack on a UN helicopter in Nasir, which claimed the lives of South Sudanese soldiers and UN personnel, is alarming.

In a statement  to Eye Radio news room on Thursday, Eide said  ‘I am deeply concerned by the recent violence and ongoing political unrest in South Sudan. The attack on a UN helicopter in Nasir, which claimed the lives of South Sudanese soldiers and UN personnel, is alarming.”

He went on to say the detentions of senior leaders and military officials have heightened fears of renewed conflict, jeopardizing the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

Eide also urged all parties to exercise restraint, respect international humanitarian law, and engage in inclusive dialogue to prevent further violence.

He further called on them to ensure the safety of civilians and safe, rapid and unimpeded access for humanitarian actors is paramount.

Minister Eide added Norway commended the UN peacekeeping troops and called on all parties to continue their cooperation with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

He further said Norway will continue to stand with the people of South Sudan in their pursuit of peace, stability and a secure future.

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
UN reports SSPDF commander, several soldiers, UN personnel killed in Nasir helicopter attack 1

UN reports SSPDF commander, several soldiers, UN personnel killed in Nasir helicopter attack

Published March 7, 2025

Bar Council revokes licenses of 83 lawyers over unrecognized credentials 2

Bar Council revokes licenses of 83 lawyers over unrecognized credentials

Published March 6, 2025

President’s Office clarifies Kiir’s statement, confirms safe landing of planes 3

President’s Office clarifies Kiir’s statement, confirms safe landing of planes

Published March 8, 2025

South Sudan government says no Ugandan forces in Juba 4

South Sudan government says no Ugandan forces in Juba

Published March 11, 2025

Lt. Gen. Koang explains why SSPDF forces on barges were unable to reach Nasir 5

Lt. Gen. Koang explains why SSPDF forces on barges were unable to reach Nasir

Published March 10, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Norwegian Foreign Minister urges restraint amid ‘political unrest’ in South Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

Judicial independence, separation of power crucial for South Sudan’s stability, says EU Ambassador

Published 3 hours ago

Intrepid reports detention of three civil society leaders in NBGs

Published 3 hours ago

Kiir to Ministers: I will support you to establish a strong government

Published 3 hours ago

CTSAM-VM to investigate Nasir clashes and UN helicopter attack

Published 4 hours ago

IGAD calls for immediate release of Machar’s detained officials pending legal evidence

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th March 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.