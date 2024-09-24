24th September 2024
Public bus set ablaze in Juba-Nimule road attack

Author: | Published: 7 hours ago

The site of the bus that was burned along the Juba-Nimule road on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. Photo courtesy

Authorities have reported an attack on a passenger bus along Juba-Nimule highway Tuesday morning.

An unconfirmed report from Bus Management has it that the bus belonging to Bebeto Coach with registration number SSD 089Z was ambushed and burnt.

The number of causalities is unclear.

The director in charge of the Payam Juma Katanga confirmed the incident between Nyerjebe and Kubi but said he has dispatched his security operatives to the scene and awaits a detailed report.

“This thing happened this (Tuesday) morning, but I am in Juba. So my security organs went to the place, but I am still waiting for the accurate report because I am not in Payam.

“I am outside of Payam, still in Juba, I have a meeting here. But I sent security organs who are now on their way to the place of the accident,” he said.

When contacted, the SSPDF spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai also confirmed the incident.

According to Lul, the attack occurred in the Jebelen area but said he is yet to get details of the incident including those behind the attack.

More details are yet to unfold as reports on the nature of the attack remain scanty.

