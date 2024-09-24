‘I’m now with SPLM,’ says suspended Maban Commissioner

The suspended Commissioner of Maban County Peter Alberto has shifted allegiance from SPLM-IO to SPLM following mass protests that compelled him to seek refuge in a military barrack in Maban.



During the protest organized by residents of Maban, on September 9, 2024, the Chairperson of the Maban Youth Union, James Daud, alleged that different community committees are frustrated over the alleged sale of public vehicles by the commissioner.

But former Commissioner Peter Alberto denied the accusations that he confiscated community vehicles, asserting that the vehicles remain with those leaders.

Peter, formerly a member of SPLM-IO, announced his switch to the ruling SPLM party on Monday.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the current governance, stating that the governor treats the state like his own personal farm.

In his declaration, Peter emphasized the need for a more inclusive and accountable leadership

The former commissioner stated that the governor holds the authority to determine the fate of commissioners.

However, he noted that his suspension occurred just hours after he announced his resignation from the SPLM-IO.

“It’s within the governor’s power to address the situation with the commissioner. My suspension followed my resignation from the SPLM-IO; I’m now a member of the SPLM,” Peter explained.

“I resigned this morning and have no ties to him [the governor]. I know he’s campaigning, and his actions have influenced my decision to resign,” he added.

“He’s been running the state like his own personal property,” he concluded.

The commissioner condemned the suspension, asserting that it undermines constitutional mandates by allowing one individual to make unilateral decisions.

He emphasized that his opportunity to voice his concerns will arise when these orders are lifted.

“Elections will ultimately be the true measure of leadership across all sectors,” Peter stated.

