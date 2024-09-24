24th September 2024
Community leader seeks medical aid amid health service crisis in Mundri East

Author: Nyathong William | Published: 6 hours ago

Lui Hospital, where the injured are receiving treatments | Credit | Lakamadi Youth Forum LYF

A local community leader in Mundri East County called on well-wishers to provide medical supplies, as locals voice their concerns over the lack of health services following the withdrawal of non-governmental organizations due to funding shortages.

Yonas Takozi Anthony, a community leader from Lui in Mundir East County informed Eye Radio about the daring health service situation in the area.

He stated that the vital referral centre for emergencies is in disarray, struggling to meet patient needs due to a severe lack of resources.

The community leader reported that the facility is unable to perform emergency surgeries and is critically low on medical supplies.

Yonas noted that the Support for Peace Education Development Program (SPEDP), a national NGO that previously supported the hospital, is now overwhelmed and cannot provide the necessary assistance.

“Our hospital is no longer functioning effectively; there is inadequate treatment, and medications are insufficient,” Yonas stated.

“The condition of the hospital has deteriorated so severely that it resembles a bush—it’s hardly a hospital anymore.”

Yonas emphasized the urgent need for partnerships to help the community, as the lack of resources has left locals suffering greatly.

“SPEDP can no longer provide the same level of support as before,” he explained.

As the largest referral hospital in the area, Lui serves as a critical resource, with emergency cases typically routed there from surrounding facilities.

However, Yonas lamented that even emergency operations are not being conducted due to the scarcity of necessary materials.

He called for immediate assistance to alleviate the community’s suffering.

“My message is clear: we need to rescue our community. Anyone willing to help us is greatly welcome,” he urged.

