30th April 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Justice | News | Politics   |   Proposed ‘firing squad’ penalty will endanger lives of 75% of politicians: Analyst

Proposed ‘firing squad’ penalty will endanger lives of 75% of politicians: Analyst

Author: Madrama James | Published: 5 hours ago

Dr Abraham Kuol Nyuon, a Professor of Political Science at the University of Juba

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – Executing individuals found guilty of corruption by firing squad would be a very extreme punishment in a fragile environment like South Sudan, a political analyst told Eye Radio, after a vice president suggested the measure.

Dr. Abraham Kuol Nyuon, Assistant Professor of Politics, Peace and Security of University of Juba, was reacting to Vice President Taban Deng Gai’s April 28 suggestion that individuals found guilty of corruption should be put to death by firing squad, in a bid to combat the malpractice.

Addressing the National Trade Forum 2025, Taban, the Chairperson of Infrastructure Cluster, made the controversial proposal, citing massive electricity theft in Juba as well as loss of public revenue caused by systemic corruption.

But according to Dr. Nyuon, this draconian punishment will put lives of up to 75 % of current government officials in danger.

“That proposal of executing those people guilty of corruption would be a very extreme punishment, especially in a very fragile environment like South Sudan, where many people would have been assumed to have been involved in corrupt practices in one way or another,” he said.

“This proposal is showing that chances are higher that we might end up executing 75 % of our current government officials. And that will be very grave yard to the country.”

The political analyst suggested that the right thing to do is apply the laws against corruption by subjecting suspects to fair trial and imprisonment, unless otherwise the death penalty requires.

He added that people found guilty of corruption should have their assets frozen and demanded to account in a transparent manner.

“What we could do is that if such a people could be put in prison, they could be also asked to repay whatever that they have taken and their asset should be freeze, their asset should be confiscated by government.”

“I think that could be the best because then we will execute them and the money that they have stolen will be taken to the foreign country. So, we will not benefit from the money and we will not also benefit from the people that have lost their lives.”

South Sudan is the most corrupt among 180 countries in the world having scored the lowest index, according to the 2024 global corruption index by Transparency International.

South Sudan is the most corrupt country in the world having scored the lowest index to overtake Somalia, according to a global corruption index released on Tuesday.

The 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) indicates that public sector corruption is a dangerous problem in every part of the world, but added that change for the better is happening in many countries.

CPI ranked 180 countries and territories worldwide from leading powers to the third world by their perceived levels of public sector corruption. The results are given on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

South Sudan has ranked 180th – scoring the lowest points (8) in Sub-Saharan Africa and the world, followed by Somalia (9), Eritrea and Equatorial Guinea (13).

The continent’s highest scorers include Seychelles with 72, Cape Verde 62, and Botswana and Rwanda both scoring 57 points.

In 2023, Transparency International ranked South Sudan as the second most corrupt country in the world along with Syria and Venezuela as Somalia toping the list.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Finance ministry notifies civil servants of April salary payment 1

Finance ministry notifies civil servants of April salary payment

Published April 25, 2025

South Sudan Embassy, MP in war of words over IMF-World Bank meetings 2

South Sudan Embassy, MP in war of words over IMF-World Bank meetings

Published April 27, 2025

Govt confirms over 400 SSPDF soldiers killed in March Nasir attack 3

Govt confirms over 400 SSPDF soldiers killed in March Nasir attack

Published April 26, 2025

Govt unveils six-point peace strategy, seeks SPLM-IO clarity 4

Govt unveils six-point peace strategy, seeks SPLM-IO clarity

Published April 26, 2025

South Sudanese man deported from U.S. pleaded guilty to burglary in 2016: Court papers 5

South Sudanese man deported from U.S. pleaded guilty to burglary in 2016: Court papers

Published April 25, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lakes: 30 journalists, health officials trained on ethical communication policies

Published 4 mins ago

Kiir tasks foreign ministry to ‘improve’ South Sudan’s image

Published 49 mins ago

Makuei reveals plan to bring fiber optics from Ethiopia, Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

As South Sudan’s allies shut embassies, activist faults leaders’ failure to deliver peace

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudan crude oil finally reaches Port Sudan

Published 4 hours ago

Proposed ‘firing squad’ penalty will endanger lives of 75% of politicians: Analyst

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th April 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.