President Kiir swears in new Chief of Internal Security Bureau

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has officially sworn in Akec Tong Aleu as the new Director General of the Internal Security Bureau.

During the ceremony, President Kiir expressed his unwavering support for Aleu, urging him to face the challenges that lie ahead with determination and resilience.

Aleu takes the helm following the appointment of General Akol Koor Kuc as the Governor of Warrap State, in a presidential decree read on South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC).

This followed a reshuffle in which Hon. Kuol Muor Muor was removed as Governor of Warrap State and reassigned to the NSS.

In a separate decree on Wednesday, October 3, Kiir relieved Aleu from his position as Undersecretary for Veteran Affairs and reinstated him with a promotion to Lieutenant General in the NSS.

