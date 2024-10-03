3rd October 2024
President Kiir swears in new Chief of Internal Security Bureau

Author: Eye Radio reporter | Published: 4 hours ago

Lt. Gen. Akec Tong Aleu, the newly appointed Director General of the National Security Service’s (NSS) Internal Security Bureau, shakes hands with President Salva Kiir following his swearing-in ceremony at J1 on Thursday, October 3, 2024. Credit: Office of the President

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has officially sworn in Akec Tong Aleu as the new Director General of the Internal Security Bureau.

During the ceremony, President Kiir expressed his unwavering support for Aleu, urging him to face the challenges that lie ahead with determination and resilience.

Aleu takes the helm following the appointment of General Akol Koor Kuc as the Governor of Warrap State, in a presidential decree read on South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC).

This followed a reshuffle in which Hon. Kuol Muor Muor was removed as Governor of Warrap State and reassigned to the NSS.

In a separate decree on Wednesday, October 3, Kiir relieved Aleu from his position as Undersecretary for Veteran Affairs and reinstated him with a promotion to Lieutenant General in the NSS.

