10-year-old girl raped while herding cattle in Cueibet County

Police in Lakes State have arrested a man after he attacked and raped a 10-year-old girl who was herding cattle in the bush in Cuebet County, on September 28.

Lakes State Police Spokesman Maj. Elijah Mabor Makuac said the suspect whose identity has been withheld was arrested on Wednesday night.

Maj. Makuac said the suspect found the minor herding cattle in a forest in Thiangtok village when he molested her and fled. He said the security forces had been tailing him until his arrest.

“Tthe security apparatus in Cueibet County managed to apprehend a suspect who raped a 10-year-old on September 28 in Thiang-Tok. The girl was actually herding cattle in the forest and the man came, attacked and raped the girl,” said the police official.

“He fled and was at large The security apparatus were following the suspect until they intercepted him yesterday night and arrested.”

The Chairperson of Lakes State Civil Society Network, Angelina Adhel Malual, condemns the incident and calls on the state communities to denounce sexual and Gender Based Violence.

She termed the incident as unfortunate and urges the state government to take lead in thoroughly investigating the rape and bring the perpetrator to justice through fair trials.

“If you want to get a wife, you should marry your wife that will stay with you instead of going to rape a young girl. The parents also The other precaution is that to be protective of their children.”

Ms. Adhel also urged parents to protect their children from harm as they go about their daily activities.

“At that age, They don’t even know what is happening around them. Let’s tell them whenever they go to fetch for firewood, water or whenever they walk around in the evening or afternoon. Let the children remain in the house.”

The activist also called on the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare to raise awareness against sexual and gender based violence among communities in the state.

On her part, the Director of Gender and Social Welfare in Lakes State, Alewia Machiek, said this is the third reported incident of rape against a minor in Lakes State this year.

She called for justice and underscored that the law stipulates that anyone who commits rape has to be sentenced to a maximum of 14 years in jail without parole.

Ms. Machiek said rape has become rampant in the state and appeals to communities to shun stigma and encourage victims of rape to promptly visit nearby hospitals in order to prevent the spread of diseases like HIV/AIDS and among others.

