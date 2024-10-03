US announces $32 million to help Sudanese refugees in South Sudan

The United States government has announced $32 million to provide humanitarian aid to Sudanese refugees living in South Sudan – bringing total US contribution to humanitarian response in the country to about $640 million in one year.



The funding is part of a $424 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Sudan announced by US Representative to the United Nations, during a UN General Assembly high-level Ministerial event on September 25.

Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the funding will enable UN and nongovernmental partners to provide critical assistance to those affected by the ongoing conflict across Sudan and neighboring refugee receiving countries.

She highlighted the dire humanitarian suffering caused by the war in Sudan and called on the warring military factions to agree to a humanitarian ceasefire.

“More than 25 million Sudanese face acute hunger. Many are in famine…and some 11 million have fled their homes in what has become the worst humanitarian crisis on the planet,” said the US diplomat.

“We must compel the warring parties to accept humanitarian pauses in El Fasher, Khartoum, and other highly vulnerable areas, eliminate barriers to humanitarian access along all routes, and put down their weapons and come to the negotiating table.”

The donation brings the total amount in US assistance to support people who fled the Sudan conflict to South Sudan to $105 million in the fiscal year 2024, according to a press statement from the US Embassy in Juba.

Meanwhile, Washington has so far contributed a total of $640 million for U.S. humanitarian assistance in South Sudan, including for South Sudanese people in need during the same period.

“We again urge South Sudan’s transitional government to contribute more financial resources to humanitarian response as well as other public services, and to reduce the costs and risks faced by those seeking to help the South Sudanese people,” reads the statement.

