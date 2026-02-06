President Kiir sends high-level delegation led by Tut Gatluak to Qatar

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) –President Salva Kiir dispatched a high-level government delegation to Doha, Qatar, headed by Presidential Security Advisor Tut Gatluak Manime, to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

According to an official statement released by the Office of the President, the Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs, Hon. Tut Gatluak Manime, is leading the delegation.

The team is tasked with delivering a special message to the Emir, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, aimed at fortifying the partnership between the two nations.

Reflecting the breadth of the intended cooperation, the delegation comprises key economic and infrastructure leaders, including Dr. Bak Barnaba Chol, Minister of Finance and Planning, Senior representatives from the Ministry of Petroleum, Officials from the Ministry of Transport, and Technical experts from other relevant government ministries.

The statement emphasizes that Hon. Tut Gatluak and his team are acting under direct instructions from President Kiir to engage Qatari leadership on “issues of mutual interest and concern.”

The mission will focus on exploring fresh avenues for cooperation across several vital sectors, with a particular eye toward investment and infrastructure development.

Government officials indicate that this high-level visit is a core component of South Sudan’s ongoing foreign policy initiative to broaden its network of international partners. By engaging with Doha, Juba seeks to attract strategic investment and enhance its standing within the global economic community.

This mission underscores the government’s commitment to fostering stable, long-term diplomatic ties that contribute to the nation’s growth and regional stability.

