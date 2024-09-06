President Kiir holds meeting with China’s Xi Jinping

President Salva Kiir and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Friday to discuss bilateral relations on the conclusion of the China-Africa Forum, state media Xinhua reported, but key issues of discussion are yet to be revealed.

Kiir jetted to Beijing on 31st August, and his office said the main reason for his visit was to discuss bilateral ties with counterpart Xi on the sidelines of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Presidential Press Secretary Lily Adhieu Martin said the head of state will discuss issues of mutual interest between South Sudan and China, such as trade and economy.

During the summit, Kiir and the head of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) discussed plans to build an alternative oil pipeline through Ethiopia to Djibouti to improve South Sudan’s dwindling oil production.

The President of CNPC, Dai Houliang, reiterated the corporation’s commitment to the strategic partnership and highlighted key areas of collaboration that can yield mutual benefits.

Mr. Houlang also stated that provision of security to ensure the safety of workers is a top priority, adding that it is a crucial aspect of the partnership for successful operation of pipelines.

At the summit, Xi Jinping pledged over $50 billion in financing for Africa over the next three years, promising to deepen cooperation in infrastructure and trade with the continent as he addressed Beijing’s biggest summit since the pandemic.

Addressing the leaders at the forum’s opening ceremony in Beijing’s ornate Great Hall of the People on Thursday morning, Xi hailed ties with the continent as in their “best period in history”.

“China is ready to deepen cooperation with African countries in industry, agriculture, infrastructure, trade and investment,” he said.

“Over the next three years, the Chinese government is willing to provide financial support amounting to 360 billion yuan ($50.7 billion),” Xi said.

China, the world’s number two economy, is Africa’s largest trading partner and has sought to tap the continent’s vast troves of natural resources including copper, gold, lithium and rare earth minerals.

It has also furnished African countries with billions in loans that have helped build much-needed infrastructure but sometimes stoked controversy by saddling governments with huge debts.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



US diplomat urges South Sudan to invest in education Previous Post