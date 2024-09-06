The Political and Economic Chief at the US Embassy in Juba is encouraging South Sudan’s transitional government to invest in education through timely payment of teachers’ salaries.

Charles Vetter said the US government has invested in the education sector in South Sudan for many years, but reminded the country’s leadership of its primary responsibility to invest in literacy.

“The American founding fathers believed the success of the United States depended upon having educated citizens, people capable of understanding their rights and their responsibilities,” Vetter said on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show.

“Literacy is key to becoming that informed citizen. Just as literacy and education were the basics for the success of the United States, the same is too for South Sudan to get to that day. We believe the transitional government needs to invest public resources into educating the South Sudanese children, giving them the gift of literacy.”

Teachers in South Sudan, like other civil servants, have not been paid for at least 10 months in what the executive branch of the government attributes to the current economic crisis but which the parliament refutes.

Public expenditure on education in South Sudan is also said to be one of the lowest in the world. The sector is also suffering from low investment and low capacity, with its administration and management weakened by conflicts.

Further, the Institute of Development Studies has found that teachers in South Sudan remain poorly and irregularly paid, leading to qualified teachers deserting for better-paying jobs.

This has resulted in schools hiring primary and secondary school leavers with limited proficiency in English—the language of instruction.

Mr. Vetter stated that education is the foundation of the relationship between the United States and South Sudan, spanning decades since pre-independence.

“Decades ago, American missionaries, church leaders, and other curler volunteers came to Southern Sudan with a passion to educate children, promote literacy, and plant seeds for a successful future.”

“We all have to see those values remain at the core of our commitments to the South Sudanese people today, along with values of peace, human rights, democracy, and a government that is accountable, responsible, and responsive to the needs of its people.”

Charles further reiterated Washington’s calls on the South Sudan government to use public resources for public benefits and transparently.

“Part of that means investing money in the education of South Sudanese children; there is only much that my country can do or should do because this is South Sudan; this is not my country.”

“And part of the responsibility of the transitional government is even paying teachers. Why aren’t there teachers here, and why are they leaving? They are not getting paid; they have ten months of salaries here.”

“That’s a very difficult proposition for anyone to remain in a job, and so this comes back to the question of the transitional government using public resources transparently and for the benefit of the South Sudanese people.”

An Eye Radio assessment on July 19, 2024, found that four public primary schools in Juba have indefinitely suspended learning in Juba, sending thousands of pupils home after teachers refused to report to work due to the unpaid salaries.

Juba One for Boys and Girls, Buluk, and Gudele East Two were some of the primary schools where teachers had not been reporting to work due to the issue.

On July 5, President Kiir promised to support the country’s education sector by ensuring proper remuneration of teachers to address poor and delayed salary payments amid a severe economic crisis.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter