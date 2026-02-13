14th February 2026

President Kiir departs for AU summit, set for key discussions on peace deal

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 17 hours ago

President Salva Kiir and his delegation depart Juba for the AU Summit in Addis Ababa. Photo credit: Office of the President.

President Salva Kiir Mayardit left Juba on Friday morning for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to attend the 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union Heads of State and Government Summit.

The continental meeting will take place at the AU Headquarters under the theme: “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation System to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063.”

Speaking to the press at Juba International Airport, the Chief Administrator in the Office of the President, Marik Nanga Marik, said the President will also attend a meeting of the African Union Ad-Hoc High-Level Committee on South Sudan (C5) on the sidelines of the summit. The body was established by the AU to support the peace process in South Sudan.

The C5 Plus engagement is expected to assess the implementation of the Revitalised Peace Agreement and review ways to consolidate the gains made through regional and international support mechanisms.

He said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will chair the discussions, focusing on the current security and political situation in the Republic of South Sudan.

Leaders from across the continent are expected to attend the summit to deliberate on water security and the implementation of the AU’s Agenda 2063.

President Kiir, accompanied by a number of senior government officials, was seen off at Juba International Airport by Vice President for Infrastructure Cluster Taban Deng Gai.

