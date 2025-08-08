Police urge youth to report harassment over hairstyle

JUBA, Central Equatoria (Eye Radio) — The National Police Service is urging young people who have been harassed by officers over their dreadlocks to file a formal complaint, clarifying that there is no law in South Sudan dictating how a person should dress or wear their hair.

Police spokesperson Major General James Monday Enoka made the remarks following an incident last week in which three musicians were reportedly stopped at a police checkpoint in Juba, detained, and had their dreadlocks shaved by officers.

The spokesperson admitted that some officers at times “overstepped their authority” and cautioned that such abuses “undermine public trust.”

General Enoka urged anyone who believes their rights have been violated to file an official complaint with the Public Prosecutor through the proper legal channels.

He also advised artists and the public to carry valid identification at all times to prevent misunderstandings.

The incident involved musicians Yadi Jagana (King Juba), Charles Luate (October), and Elikima Lemi Morris (Leminame), who alleged they were stopped in the Jonduoru area while on their way to an interview.

According to the artists, police questioned them about their dreadlocks, demanded identification, and requested a bribe of 200,000 South Sudanese Pounds. When they could not pay, one artist was forcibly shaved.

King Juba told Eye Radio that while this incident happened to them, many other young people, especially musicians, face similar treatment.

Charles Luate, known as October, said he and his colleagues were “humiliated and insulted.” He said they were forced to pay 13,000 Pounds before being allowed to leave after police officials from Eye Radio arrived to inquire about the incident.

The musicians say such actions create an unsafe environment for artists in South Sudan.

The police’s statement comes months after a similar incident in November 2023, when police in Juba arrested more than 70 young men wearing “dreadlocks” on suspicion of being criminals.

