Western Equatoria: police still hunting for killers of senior education official

Western Equatoria: police still hunting for killers of senior education official

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 6 hours ago

Police stand in parade during deployment ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in Yambio, Western Equatoria State - Photo Credit: Jackson Gaaniko, Eye Radio.

The Police Commissioner in Western Equatoria State says investigations are still ongoing to arrest those behind the killing of the Director General of the state Ministry of Education and Instruction, who was shot dead last weekend.

Major General Philip Madut Tong told Eye Radio in an exclusive interview on Friday that the police are gathering information that could lead to the arrest of the individuals who shot and killed Peter Mbia.

Mbia was the Director General of the Ministry of Education and Instruction. He was killed on Saturday last week.

The official was killed by unidentified gunmen who arrived at his house in Yambio town at around 7 o’clock in the evening.

According to officials, the attackers held Mbia and another elderly man at gunpoint, demanded money, and then shot the Director General with fifteen rounds of ammunition.

“The investigation is still going on, and the search is also going on. Now we are collecting information, so that we can have fingers of accusations for a specific party. There’s nothing clear there, but we form a team and we are following the process,” he said.

General Tong appealed to members of the public to provide any information that could help police arrest the suspects.

The killing has sparked condemnation and concern among leaders in Western Equatoria State.

On Monday this week, Bishop Eduardo Hiiboro, the Catholic Bishop of Tambura-Yambio Diocese, described the incident as a grave violation of both God’s law and the nation’s laws, and called for swift justice.

Anna Tuna Richard, the newly appointed Speaker of the Western Equatoria State Legislative Assembly, also condemned the killing. She called for the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

Meanwhile, President Salva Kiir on Thursday evening appointed a new governor for the state after nearly six months without one.

The appointment comes amid ongoing violence in the state, including targeted killings and armed robberies.

While some areas have remained relatively calm, others including Yambio and Tambura counties, have seen a rise in violence in recent weeks.

