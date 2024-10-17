Police records isolated cases of social violence across South Sudan

From a young man who killed his elderly father over witchcraft accusations in Unity State to the knife stabbing of a girl in Gumbo Sherikat and a traffic police officer who collapsed and died in Juba; South Sudan police spokesperson has provided countrywide incident reports.

Col. John Kassara Koang Nhial said the general security situation is relatively calm and stable across the country in the last 24 hours despite recent violence in Tonj North of Warrap and parts of Central Equatoria.

He said the states and administrative areas registered isolated incidents of social violence and minor offences since October 13, which led to deaths and injuries.

The police spokesperson said a 17-year-old girl was stabbed and injured on her back using knife by a criminal gang member who managed to escape in Gumbo Sherikat area of Juba, on the night of 13th October 2024.

The survivor was referred to Juba Teaching Hospital for treatment and a case has been opened at the Eastern Police Division, he said, adding that police are still searching for the fugitive.

On 15th October 2024, around 10:00 pm, a 38-year-old man died while on his way home after being injected with an ulcer medicine during a visit to local clinic at Jebel Yesua area in Juba.

“The case of his death is not yet established by the police and the dead body was transported to Juba Funeral Home,” Col. Kassara said. He added that a criminal case was opened at Gudele police division, the suspected arrested by the police and an investigation is ongoing.

Kassara said, on the same day, a traffic police officer aged 35 years fell down and died on spot at Facebook Road in Juba under unclear circumstances.

He said a case has been opened under section 59 code of Criminal Procedures Act 2008 at Central Police Division in Malakia amid an ongoing investigation.

The police spokesperson further revealed that a 72-year-old man was shot dead by his 27-year-old son at Mankien Payam of Mayom County in Unity State on 14th Oct 2024, after the perpetrator accused his elderly father of practicing witchcraft.

“A criminal case was initiated at Mayom county police division, the suspect was arrested by the police and the investigation is going on,” he said.

Meanwhile, a 75-year-old woman fell into a river from a boat and drowned at Akuak-Atung village in Awiel West County of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State on 14th Oct, Kassara said, adding a probe is underay at Nyamlel Police Division to ascertain the cause of the incident.

The police official added that a 20-year-old man took his life by shooting himself using a rifle along a road in Kiyalla Payam of Torit county. He said the motive behind suicide is not yet established.

