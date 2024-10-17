17th October 2024
17 killed in fighting between civilians and SSPDF in Nasir County

Author: Nyathong William | Published: 4 hours ago

Armed combatants raise their firearms. (Photo: Courtesy)

About 17 people were killed during heavy fighting between armed civilians and South Sudan People’s Defence Force (SSPDF) in Nasir County of Upper Nile State on Wednesday, October 16, authorities said.

The incident, which resulted in casualties on both the civilian and militant sides, erupted around 3 p.m. and lasted for four hours.

Nasir Commissioner James Gatluak stated that the wounded civilians include men and children, with the majority being women.

He narrated details of the conflict during an exclusive interview with Eye Radio from Nasir town, on Thursday.

“Yesterday, fighting erupted in Nasir town, resulting in the deaths of four civilians, including three men and a woman who succumbed to her injuries at the hospital at 8 p.m.”

“On the civilian side, 14 people were wounded, including women and children. Additionally, according to information from the White Army, around 13 bodies were discovered in the market on the opposing side,” Gatluak continued.

“This morning, I spoke with the commander, who informed me that some of the 19 missing individuals have since reported to the barracks.”

The latest violence occured just after ceasefire monitoring body CTSAM-VM declared that tension has reduced between the armed youth and SSPDF soldiers in the area, although the two sides are yet to initiate trust-building.

Commissioner Gatluak has called for the unification of different military factions in the area to restore order and facilitate peaceful resolutions in Nasir County.

“The only way to bring peace to Nasir is through a peaceful resolution of conflict. I propose that these forces be consolidated into a unified command, as this is essential for achieving lasting stability in Nasir,” he stated.

Violence between the army and local youth has been rampant in the area this year – a situation blamed on the stalled unifications of forces stipulated in the security arrangement.

In July, series of violent clashes started between the army and local youth in Nasir County after an SSPDF soldier was shot while attempting to collect sand from a river.

In a separate incident shortly thereafter, an ambush carried out by unidentified gunmen targeted three officers from the SSPDF who were returning to their barracks.

17th October 2024

