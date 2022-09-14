14th September 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Police to hunt down killers of Ikwoto rainmaker

Police to hunt down killers of Ikwoto rainmaker

Author: Moyo Jacob | Published: 1 hour ago

Ikwotto town, Eastern Equatoria State - Courtesy.

Authorities in Eastern Equatoria State say they are sending security forces to apprehend killers of a rainmaker in Mohina village at Kidepo Valley of Ikwoto County.

A week ago, rain maker Augustino Molong was lynched a mob of youth while at a funeral in Mohina.

They accused him of failing to bring rain to the area where crops are allegedly drying up in farms, threatening their livelihoods.

No arrest has yet been made.

But the Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement Agency Peter Lokeng Lotone said the government will send security personnel to the area without specifying the date.

“The executive director came and informed us that there is a rainmaker who has been killed,” Lokeng told Eye Radio.

“This guy was going to one of the funerals in Mohina then the youth of Mohina grabbed him and taken him up to Madwany and they went and beat him to death.”

Minister Lokeng also told Eye Radio that they will conduct a thorough search to apprehend the culprits.

“That is why we say as a government, we need to find it out and get those who are involved into that beating of the late to be brought to book.”

In Otuho tradition, communities or villages contribute in kind or in cash to the rain maker to ensure he or she brings in rain during cultivation season.

In July last year, another rainmaker identified as Lodovico Hobon was buried alive by a mob of youth and women in Mura Lopit, Lafon County for failing to invoke rain.

 

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan’s currency rated 3rd worst-performer in Africa 1

South Sudan’s currency rated 3rd worst-performer in Africa

Published Monday, September 12, 2022

Kiir in Bor to commission John Garang Univ. complexes 2

Kiir in Bor to commission John Garang Univ. complexes

Published Thursday, September 8, 2022

Fears as online company some S.Sudanese invested in suspends site 3

Fears as online company some S.Sudanese invested in suspends site

Published Monday, September 12, 2022

Govt cancels road construction deal as company deserts work 4

Govt cancels road construction deal as company deserts work

Published Thursday, September 8, 2022

South Sudan 3rd least educated in the world, report 5

South Sudan 3rd least educated in the world, report

Published Thursday, September 8, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Robbers held Munuki family at gunpoint, loot valuables

Published 11 mins ago

Police to hunt down killers of Ikwoto rainmaker

Published 1 hour ago

Supermodel Amelia Sky dies in Juba

Published 2 hours ago

Police to embattled investors: “Sue Silicone Valley”

Published 3 hours ago

Energy firm urges US to lift sanctions on S. Sudan oil sector

Published 4 hours ago

President Kiir, Kenya’s Ruto discuss bilateral agreements

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th September 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.