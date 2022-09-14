Robbers held Munuki family at gunpoint, loot valuables

Police in Juba are investigating a robbery incident in which armed men held a family at gun point before taking their valuables in Munuki over the weekend.

According to owner of the robbed house, four men – one dressed in a military uniform and armed with AK-47, along with three unarmed others barged into her compound at dusk on Sunday and held the family members at gunpoint.

“Around 7:30 (pm), someone knocked at the gate so one of my sons went to open the gate but four strange men burst into the compound,” said the robbery victim, who preferred to remain anonymous.

According to her, the armed thugs first drove to her home on a numberless car and pulled up at the gate.

Then they ordered everyone to sit down. “On hearing this, my elder daughter came out to see why there was noise but she was ordered to sit and her phone was taken.”

“Their father also came out from his room but was robbed of his money and ordered to produce money and a gun. He told them he was a civilian,” she said narrating to Eye Radio.

She said after collecting valuables including phones, computers and money, the robbers drove off in a numberless harrier car they had parked outside the house.

National Police Spokesperson, Major General Daniel Justin confirmed the incident saying, the same robbers also shot and wounded a police officer close to the house they had robbed.

“We have the case, they even shot a police officer warrant officer the case is opened and we have not arrested anyone but we are still investigating,” said Daniel Justin, adding that the police are investigating both incidents.

Cases of armed robbery and killings are common in Juba. In June last year, security forces arrested 12 criminals accused of killings and robberies at Baraka and Gudele residential areas.

The gangs were found in possession of 8 AK-47 rifles, one pistol and 96,900 fake US dollars and 132,000 black US dollars.

