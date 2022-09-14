14th September 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Robbers held Munuki family at gunpoint, loot valuables

Robbers held Munuki family at gunpoint, loot valuables

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 11 mins ago

Major General Daniel Justin, the spokesperson of the national police service - Courtesy

Police in Juba are investigating a robbery incident in which armed men held a family at gun point before taking their valuables in Munuki over the weekend.

According to owner of the robbed house, four men – one dressed in a military uniform and armed with AK-47, along with three unarmed others barged into her compound at dusk on Sunday and held the family members at gunpoint.

“Around 7:30 (pm), someone knocked at the gate so one of my sons went to open the gate but four strange men burst into the compound,” said the robbery victim, who preferred to remain anonymous.

According to her, the armed thugs first drove to her home on a numberless car and pulled up at the gate.

Then they ordered everyone to sit down. “On hearing this, my elder daughter came out to see why there was noise but she was ordered to sit and her phone was taken.”

“Their father also came out from his room but was robbed of his money and ordered to produce money and a gun. He told them he was a civilian,” she said narrating to Eye Radio.

She said after collecting valuables including phones, computers and money, the robbers drove off in a numberless harrier car they had parked outside the house.

 National Police Spokesperson, Major General Daniel Justin confirmed the incident saying, the same robbers also shot and wounded a police officer close to the house they had robbed.

“We have the case, they even shot a police officer warrant officer the case is opened and we have not arrested anyone but we are still investigating,” said Daniel Justin, adding that the police are investigating both incidents.

Cases of armed robbery and killings are common in Juba. In June last year, security forces arrested 12 criminals accused of killings and robberies at Baraka and Gudele residential areas.

The gangs were found in possession of 8 AK-47 rifles, one pistol and 96,900 fake US dollars and 132,000 black US dollars.

 

 

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan’s currency rated 3rd worst-performer in Africa 1

South Sudan’s currency rated 3rd worst-performer in Africa

Published Monday, September 12, 2022

Kiir in Bor to commission John Garang Univ. complexes 2

Kiir in Bor to commission John Garang Univ. complexes

Published Thursday, September 8, 2022

Fears as online company some S.Sudanese invested in suspends site 3

Fears as online company some S.Sudanese invested in suspends site

Published Monday, September 12, 2022

Govt cancels road construction deal as company deserts work 4

Govt cancels road construction deal as company deserts work

Published Thursday, September 8, 2022

South Sudan 3rd least educated in the world, report 5

South Sudan 3rd least educated in the world, report

Published Thursday, September 8, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Robbers held Munuki family at gunpoint, loot valuables

Published 11 mins ago

Police to hunt down killers of Ikwoto rainmaker

Published 1 hour ago

Supermodel Amelia Sky dies in Juba

Published 2 hours ago

Police to embattled investors: “Sue Silicone Valley”

Published 3 hours ago

Energy firm urges US to lift sanctions on S. Sudan oil sector

Published 4 hours ago

President Kiir, Kenya’s Ruto discuss bilateral agreements

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th September 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.