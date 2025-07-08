Police deploys over 4000 personnel ahead of independence

The South Sudan National Police Service has deployed over 4,000 personnel to ensure public safety during the 14th Independence Day celebrations on 9 July 2025, according to a statement broadcast by state-run SSBC TV.

Inspector General of Police, General Abraham Manyuat Peter, urged the public to cooperate with security forces throughout the festivities.

He reaffirmed the commitment of organized forces to protecting civilians and their property, and called on communities to work alongside law enforcement to uphold peace and order.

He said the 4,000 forces from different units including the army will secure the outer perimeter of the city.

While police units from Central Equatoria State, CID, traffic police, riot police, operations, and professional standards officers will all be deployed within the city.

“We in the security, we make always contingency plan in such occasion. We bring about 4000 forces from different units being the army because they are going to make a circle outside the town,” he said in a statement to SSBC, on Monday evening.

He explained that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will be embedded within communities to gather intelligence, while traffic officers will manage vehicle movement at key junctions.

“We have also the CID who will be among the community collecting information. And also, we have traffic who are always deployed at aroundabouts. We have professional standard who monitor the behaviours of the police. We have operation including riot police,” he added.

He added the Professional Standards Unit will monitor the behaviour police during the event to ensure discipline and professionalism.

The deployment is part of broader efforts to maintain calm and secure an orderly celebration of the nation’s independence anniversary.

