8th July 2025
Warrap condemns attack on Seventh-Day Church, worshippers

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 5 hours ago

Remains of the Seventh-day Adventist Church burned down in 2022 by late MP Salva Mathok in Warrap State. (Photo: Courtesy).

The government of Warrap State has condemned the recent incident in Turalei Payam, Twic County, where a church belong to the Seventh-Day Adventist was set ablaze and worshippers beaten over the weekend.

Speaking to Eye Radio yesterday, the regional president of the Seventh-day Adventist church in the greater Bahr el Gazal said the attack occurred on Saturday, 5th July, when a group of residents stormed a worship service and demanded that prayers be stopped.

Kabi added that when the congregants refused to comply, the situation escalated into violence.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Warrap Information Minister Mamer Both says the state condemns the incident at the SDA church.

He further stated that plans are underway to establish a committee tasked with identifying and apprehending those responsible for the incident.

“We are preparing now to establish a committee to apprehend those criminals. That thing happened, and it is totally condemned by the state government; no arrests have been made yet,” he said

This is not the first-time members of the Seventh-day Adventist Church have faced hostility.

Last month, police in northern Bahr El Gazal arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with an attack on a Seventh-day Adventist church in War-Awar, Aweil East County.

In 2022, an Adventist church was burned down in Gogrial East, Warrap State.

