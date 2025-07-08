8th July 2025
Peace building a shared responsibility, says undersecretary Pia Philip

Author: Madrama James | Published: 8 hours ago

Hon. Pia Philip Michael, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Peace Building, participating in a roundtable discussion with Eye Radio on the eve of International Peace Day, Friday, September 20, 2024. - Credit: Moses Awan/Eye Radio

As South Sudan is set to mark its 14th Independence anniversary, the Undersecretary at the National Ministry of Peacebuilding, Pia Philip Michael, has called on citizens to adopt peaceful ways of resolving conflicts. His message comes amid continued reports of communal violence and insecurity in various parts of the country.

Speaking to Eye Radio’s Sundown Show on Monday, Pia emphasized that peace cannot be achieved through violence and stressed the importance of collective responsibility in nation-building.

“Peacebuilding is a collective responsibility,” Pia said. “If today, all South Sudanese decide to stop resolving their differences through violence—stop fighting, stop cattle raiding, stop revenge killings—peace will follow.”

He continued, “Someone may say, ‘They killed my son, so I will kill theirs.’ But if we all choose peace and agree to resolve our differences peacefully, we can change our future.

“There’s no amount of violence or number of guns that can bring peace. History shows that wars—whether the First or Second World War or conflicts between communities—end only when people choose dialogue.”

Undersecretary Pia also denounced the growing culture of revenge and emphasized the need for social cohesion.

“Violence brings us nothing,” he said. “An eye for an eye, endless revenge, and this won’t bring the peace we need. Peacebuilding is everyone’s responsibility. I must advise my children toward social harmony, and you must advise yours. That’s how we build a peaceful nation.”

He added, “If we do this, South Sudan will become peaceful, the economy will grow, agriculture will thrive, and people will travel freely, day and night. The South Sudan we dream of will become a reality.”

Meanwhile, a report by PeaceRep, a research organization specializing in post-conflict societies, highlights that continued tensions and underlying frustrations among South Sudanese citizens pose a long-term threat to national stability.

