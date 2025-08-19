19th August 2025

Pibor officials urges national gov’t to enngage youth to stop insecurity

Author: Elsheikh Chol Ajeing | Published: 9 hours ago

A crowd of people Gumuruk, GPAA during the visit of the Chief Administrator Gola Boyoi Gola - Photo credit: GPAA PRESS

Greater Pibor Information Minister has called on the national government to initiate activities and projects that will engage the youth and help prevent insecurity in the area.

Minister Jacob Werchum’s remarks come two weeks after the Commissioner of Pochalla North called for disarmament following a surge in insecurity, including road ambushes, cattle raids, and child abductions.

Two weeks ago, the Commissioner of Pochalla North County said widespread presence of weapons among civilians has attributed the recurring incidents and urged the government to carry out disarmament to restore security in the region.

Commenting on the matter, Minister Werchum stated that the national government should implement youth-centered projects and initiatives, particularly in light of the absence of any disarmament plans for the area.

“We hope that the central government will achieve some projects that can create peace. Among the youth of both counties, of Pochalla, north, south, and within the five counties. Greater Pibor, it will be good to send some of the activities that will increase the youth,” he stated.

“This is what we normally request from the central government. But at this moment, we don’t have plans for development in the whole of Greater Pibor,” he said.

He says engaging the youth through meaningful activities and projects can help reduce insecurity in the region, while disarmament is not yet being considered

In return, the minister called on youth to refrain from unjustified violence and contribute to achieving security so that the government can implement development projects.

“I urge the youth to maintain peace, engage with one another, do business, and take part in productive activities that can generate income. That’s the message I want to share with the youth on both sides,” he said.

He stated that development can only occur with security and stability.

19th August 2025

