19th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News | Peace   |   R-JMEC urges UN Security Council to send urgent high-level mission to Juba

R-JMEC urges UN Security Council to send urgent high-level mission to Juba

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 10 hours ago

R-JMEC chairperson Maj. Gen. (Rtd) George Aggrey Owinow. (-)

The interim chairperson of the peace monitoring body, R-JMEC, has called on the UN Security Council to consider undertaking an urgent high-level diplomatic mission to Juba to assess the situation and directly engage the parties to the revitalized peace agreement.

George Aggrey Owinow warns that the current situation and trajectory in the country, if not urgently addressed, risk reversing all that has been gained and may lead to a collapse of the agreement as well as a return the country to an armed conflict.

He said that since the extension of the transitional period in February 2025, the political and security situation in the Republic of South Sudan has substantially deteriorated, citing the Nasir incidents.

The monitoring body said the permanent ceasefire has since been severely violated repeatedly, with aerial bombardments of SPLM/A-IO occupied areas by the SSPDF, including cantonment areas and training centres.

According to him, there have also been reported violent armed clashes between SSPDF and SPLM/A-IO, including with their affiliate groups and forces in different parts of the country.

George added the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF), on a bilateral arrangement, also deployed into the country, a move contested by some parties to the agreement.

He said this situation, coupled with numerous unilateral dismissals and appointments of officials at the national and State levels, undertaken by the government in breach of the letter and spirit of the responsibility-sharing arrangements, has rendered the implementation virtually untenable, requiring serious interventions.

The Kenyan national further stated there is very little progress in terms of implementation of the critical pending tasks and preparation for the conduct of elections as scheduled for December 2026.

He recommended to the council to support the regional efforts towards assisting the Parties to commence dialogue and expedite implementation of the critical pending tasks towards a permanent constitution-making and the conduct of elections promptly.

George remind the Council that the R-ARCSS, in spite of all its challenges, has restored relative peace across the country, with numerous peace dividends, since its signing in September 2018 and remains a blueprint for the building of a lasting peace and Page 9 of 9 stability in the country.

He warned that it will be tragic if the gains of the R-ARCSS to date were lost beyond restoration.

George also appealed to the Council to bring its leverage to bear to salvage the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement and to remain seized of the situation in South Sudan.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
A message from Rwanda: South Sudanese students faking their way through university 1

A message from Rwanda: South Sudanese students faking their way through university

Published August 13, 2025

Machar’s group decries dismissals, calls it “the final nail” in peace agreement 2

Machar’s group decries dismissals, calls it “the final nail” in peace agreement

Published August 14, 2025

Clashes erupt between SSPDF and SPLA-IO in Yei River County – comm’r 3

Clashes erupt between SSPDF and SPLA-IO in Yei River County – comm’r

Published August 16, 2025

South Sudan, UAE central banks sign agreement to modernize financial systems 4

South Sudan, UAE central banks sign agreement to modernize financial systems

Published August 14, 2025

80 women among SSPDF soldiers training for peacekeeping mission 5

80 women among SSPDF soldiers training for peacekeeping mission

Published August 14, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Dongrin: “We are working tirelessly to stablise the economy”

Published 7 hours ago

China urges patience with South Sudan’s political process

Published 7 hours ago

“We must unite to fix the economy,” says Deputy Finance Minister

Published 8 hours ago

Three killed, several injured in tragic accident along Juba-Nimule road

Published 8 hours ago

OCHA: South Sudan among world’s most dangerous places for aid workers

Published 8 hours ago

Activists urge stronger legal protections for women amid rising online abuse

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.