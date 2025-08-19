R-JMEC urges UN Security Council to send urgent high-level mission to Juba

The interim chairperson of the peace monitoring body, R-JMEC, has called on the UN Security Council to consider undertaking an urgent high-level diplomatic mission to Juba to assess the situation and directly engage the parties to the revitalized peace agreement.

George Aggrey Owinow warns that the current situation and trajectory in the country, if not urgently addressed, risk reversing all that has been gained and may lead to a collapse of the agreement as well as a return the country to an armed conflict.

He said that since the extension of the transitional period in February 2025, the political and security situation in the Republic of South Sudan has substantially deteriorated, citing the Nasir incidents.

The monitoring body said the permanent ceasefire has since been severely violated repeatedly, with aerial bombardments of SPLM/A-IO occupied areas by the SSPDF, including cantonment areas and training centres.

According to him, there have also been reported violent armed clashes between SSPDF and SPLM/A-IO, including with their affiliate groups and forces in different parts of the country.

George added the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF), on a bilateral arrangement, also deployed into the country, a move contested by some parties to the agreement.

He said this situation, coupled with numerous unilateral dismissals and appointments of officials at the national and State levels, undertaken by the government in breach of the letter and spirit of the responsibility-sharing arrangements, has rendered the implementation virtually untenable, requiring serious interventions.

The Kenyan national further stated there is very little progress in terms of implementation of the critical pending tasks and preparation for the conduct of elections as scheduled for December 2026.

He recommended to the council to support the regional efforts towards assisting the Parties to commence dialogue and expedite implementation of the critical pending tasks towards a permanent constitution-making and the conduct of elections promptly.

George remind the Council that the R-ARCSS, in spite of all its challenges, has restored relative peace across the country, with numerous peace dividends, since its signing in September 2018 and remains a blueprint for the building of a lasting peace and Page 9 of 9 stability in the country.

He warned that it will be tragic if the gains of the R-ARCSS to date were lost beyond restoration.

George also appealed to the Council to bring its leverage to bear to salvage the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement and to remain seized of the situation in South Sudan.

