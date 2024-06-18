18th June 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News | States   |   Pibor armed bandits looted food meant for school in Likuangole

Pibor armed bandits looted food meant for school in Likuangole

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 1 hour ago

Armed youth walk a village in South Sudan’s Pibor region. Photo: AFP

Armed bandits attacked and looted a humanitarian convoy while heading to hunger-stricken Likuangole at the weekend, authorities in Greater Pibor Administrative Area have said.

According the area Information Minister, unidentified armed men on Friday waylaid and attacked four tracks that were delivering food supply to a primary school in the hunger-stricken area.

The food was meant for a school feeding program aimed to encourage children to stay in school, and attract many others to enroll into learning.

But the bandits  confiscate the food including values such as telephones, clothes and money from the drivers and aid workers.

“This convoy started moving from Pibor headquarters to Likuangole, carrying food items for a school there. On the way they got robbed by unknown criminals and those people were able to take sorghum and cooking oil in the trucks and they escaped to the bushes, ” said  Oleyo Akwer Nalos.

The drivers and their accompaniments are unhurt. ” They were not injured but were looted. They (robbers) took their phones, clothes and money as well as the food meant for a school feeding program.”

According to Oleyo, the police in the area are working with the local chiefs to trace the culprits.

The police went to the ground and met with the traditional chiefs, and the chiefs said those criminals escaped to the bushes but the procedures are still going on,” the official added.

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
BoSS prints banknotes with new currency name ‘South Sudan pound’ 1

BoSS prints banknotes with new currency name ‘South Sudan pound’

Published Thursday, June 13, 2024

Uganda police arrest 8 suspects printing fake South Sudanese pounds 2

Uganda police arrest 8 suspects printing fake South Sudanese pounds

Published Thursday, June 13, 2024

South Sudan tops world list of countries hit by food inflation: Report 3

South Sudan tops world list of countries hit by food inflation: Report

Published Friday, June 14, 2024

Coach attributes South Sudan’s 3-0 loss to individual error 4

Coach attributes South Sudan’s 3-0 loss to individual error

Published Wednesday, June 12, 2024

SSFA condemns ‘unpatriotic’ SSOA MP for celebrating South Sudan’s loss to Sudan 5

SSFA condemns ‘unpatriotic’ SSOA MP for celebrating South Sudan’s loss to Sudan

Published Thursday, June 13, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Police commander urges ex -Lologo gangs for training to join forces

Published 39 mins ago

Pibor armed bandits looted food meant for school in Likuangole

Published 1 hour ago

Eleven killed and sixty missing in two shipwrecks

Published 1 hour ago

SSPDF soldier arrested over gun negligence after wife took own life

Published 2 hours ago

Tumaini; US Ambassador visits talks venue as parties draft agreement

Published 19 hours ago

Bor protestors lament delayed salaries, soaring cost of living

Published 24 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th June 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!