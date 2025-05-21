Peace stakeholders launch conference on establishing justice mechanisms

South Sudan’s government and various stakeholders have launched a two-day conference in Juba on the establishment of the Transitional Justice Mechanisms.

The two-day event, due to conclude on Thursday, brought together officials from the government, the African Union, UNMISS Human Rights Division, the International Center for Transitional Justice, as well as civil society organizations and faith-based groups.

The conference aims to engage civil society members in the upcoming selection of commissioners for the Truth, Healing, and Reconciliation Commission (CTRH), as outlined in the 2018 peace agreement.

Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Martin Elia Lomuro, who officiated the stakeholders conference

“The commission will have seven commissioners, four of whom will be South Sudanese, including one woman, and three non-South Sudanese, with one woman also among them,” Minister Elia said.

“The selection process will be transparent and based on a strict set of criteria. Importantly, no politicians will be involved in selecting commissioners; only civil society, faith-based groups, and eminent personalities with high integrity will be part of the process.”

He reassured the public that the selection process will be rigorous and focused on ensuring the highest standards of integrity, human rights, and accountability.

Deng Bona Lawrence, chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Peace and Reconciliation, described the conference as an important step toward implementing the provisions of Chapter 5 of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS), which includes transitional justice mechanisms.

“This has been a long process, starting from the signing of the peace agreement, and now we are on the right track with the transitional justice mechanisms,” said Lawrence.

“The next step is the establishment of the hybrid court, and our role in Parliament is to oversee its implementation.”

Jackline Nasiwa, representing Civil Society Organizations, expressed optimism about the conference, calling it a significant milestone in the search for justice for conflict survivors.

She said that transitional justice mechanisms are key to rebuilding communities and helping survivors heal.

“Regional experiences, including those from Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, and Liberia, show that effective transitional justice programs can propel peace processes forward,” Nasiwa said.

“Despite the slow pace, now is the time to expedite this process for the sake of South Sudan’s future.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Prosper Addo, a representative from the African Union Mission in South Sudan who spoke on behalf of the AU and UN, revealed that consultations have begun regarding the selection process for transitional justice commissioners.

He said the selection will be fair, transparent, and based on merit, ensuring gender sensitivity.

“The AU and UN commend this initiative and assure you that the process will be competitive, transparent, and inclusive of all stakeholders,” said Addo.

The establishment of the transitional justice mechanisms is a central provision in the 2018 peace agreement, aimed at providing justice and reparations to survivors of the civil war that raged from 2013 to 2018. The mechanisms include the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing (CTRH), the Hybrid Court for South Sudan (HCSS), and the Compensation and Reparations Authority (CRA).

As the two-day conference continues, stakeholders remain focused on advancing these mechanisms, which are vital to the country’s efforts toward peace, healing, and national reconciliation.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter